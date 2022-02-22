Assam

Guwahati: Man Injured after Miscreants Robbed Him

A huge amount of cash and a mobile phone has been stolen from the victim’s possession.
Representative Image

Pratidin Time

In another sensational incident in Guwahati, a group of robbers has allegedly slit the throat of a person after robbing him on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Kishore Kalita. He has sustained major injuries.

He has been admitted in a critical condition at the Gate Hospital at the Zoo-Narengi road.

The incident occurred at Noonmati’s Cabin Chowk area at around 8:30 pm when Kalita was on his way back home from work.

Kalita was an employee of the Railway department.

The Noonmati police have started investigation into the case.

Noonmati
Robbers
Railway Department
injuries

