Guwahati: Man Injured after Miscreants Robbed Him

In another sensational incident in Guwahati, a group of robbers has allegedly slit the throat of a person after robbing him on Tuesday night.

A huge amount of cash and a mobile phone has been stolen from the victim’s possession.

The victim has been identified as Kishore Kalita. He has sustained major injuries.

He has been admitted in a critical condition at the Gate Hospital at the Zoo-Narengi road.

The incident occurred at Noonmati’s Cabin Chowk area at around 8:30 pm when Kalita was on his way back home from work.

Kalita was an employee of the Railway department.

The Noonmati police have started investigation into the case.