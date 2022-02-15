Guwahati: Massive Fire at Apartment in Panbazar

A massive fire has erupted at the Kamakhya Commercial Apartment near Harisabha area in Guwahati’s Panbazar.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed in the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The police and fire fighting teams are currently engaged in the rescue operations.

The reason for the eruption of the massive fire is suspected to be as a result of short circuit.

A total of seven fire tenders have been used to douse the rousing flame.

As per sources, many people are still feared to be trapped inside the apartment.