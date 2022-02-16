Guwahati: Miscreants Loot Rs 5 Lakh from Woman

In a robbery incident, two miscreants looted Rs 5 lakhs from a woman at Patharquarry area of Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the woman reportedly had withdrawn the money from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Satgaon and came till the Patharquarry center in a battery rickshaw.

The woman then got into a local taxi to drop at her destination near the Hindustan College.

The robbers reportedly snatched away the bag which the woman was carrying right after she stepped down from the vehicle.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV. But unfortunately neither the miscreants nor their vehicle registration number could not be identified.

The victim has been identified as Jaya Rajkhowa.

The two unidentified men who were following Rajkhowa from Satgaon, snatched her bag and fled from the spot.

The victim has lodged a complaint in the Noonmati police station. She has also described the appearance of the robbers to the police.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the incident.

Last month too, a similar incident of robbery was reported from Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area where two miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh from two workers of the Nabajyoti Gas Agency. They were carrying the cash to deposit at the Bank of Baroda.