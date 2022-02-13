Guwahati: One more Arrested in Kalapahar Murder Case

City Police have arrested another person in connection with the sensational murder of Anu Hazarika who was a resident of Kalapahar in Guwahati.

In search operations carried out by the Fatasil police on late Saturday night, a person identified as Nijamuddin was arrested.

As per sources, the accused had been secretly hiding in Nagaland’s Dimapur.

Many items stolen from Anu Hazarika’s house have also been recovered from Nijamuddin’s possession.

On Thursday, two persons were arrested, including a woman, in connection to the murder of Anu Hazarika. They have been identified as Rubina Begum and Baharul Islam.

Police sources said that preliminary investigation indicated that the murder was carried out for monetary gain.

Anu Hazarika was around 60-years-old and used to live alone in her house at Kalapahar as her husband died a few years ago.

On Sunday night, a gang of robbers ransacked her house and murdered her. The robbers also stole huge amounts of cash and gold.

CCTV monitor and other devices were also destroyed so as to leave no trace of the murder.