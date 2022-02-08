Guwahati: Petrol Pumps Start Selling of Ethanol Blended Petrol

Although the petroleum dealers association objected the move of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to roll out 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol across the Northeast and 100 per cent roll out in Guwahati, the petrol pumps have started selling the ethanol blended petrol.

With the rest of the state, ethanol mixed petrol roll out is also seen in Guwahati. IOCL has distributed Ethanol blended petrol from the Guwahati terminal to petrol pumps in Lower Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday morning.

The blending of 10 per cent ethanol in Petrol in India is a practice which is nearly two decades old now and has been implemented across the country. Implementation in the North East was held up till now due to unavailability of sufficient quantity of Ethanol.

There have been speculations among the public after the government’s nod on the IOCL’s decision.

However IOCL has stated clearly in a press release that all necessary steps like ensuring NIL water presence in petrol tanks and using watertight gaskets in tank manholes will be done in petrol pumps before introduction of EBMS which will ensure that no moisture is retained in the underground tanks.



Additionally, the water dip of every tank is a mandatory check in every petrol pump every morning, irrespective of whether the Petrol Pump is selling E10 or normal petrol. In case of even traces of water, the automation system in the petrol pump will immediately raise an alarm for corrective action.



Meanwhile, the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA) has raised concerns on the decision of the IOCL on the false pretext that the petrol pumps are 100 per cent automated. However, while contacted by Pratidin Time Digital, the association didn’t comment on the issue.

But the association has also made it clear to the IOCL that petrol pumps will not take any responsibility if customers complain of damage to vehicles after filling the ethanol blended petrol.

The primary contention of the Association was that the blending of Ethanol in Petrol would be detrimental as the same is abused on false and misleading statements. The association objected the IOCL’s decision as consumers would be exposed to risk after such blending is done.

Pratidin Time Digital Desk has also taken reaction from the petrol pumps to which the cashier of Goswami Service petrol pump said, “The main factor for avoiding any risks in the ethanol blending process is that our tanks must be clean and avoid any water. Also vehicle owners must see that no water is left in tank after washing the vehicle.”

Meanwhile, vehicle owners gave a mixed response on the ethanol blending issue. Some customers are not aware of the IOCL’s decision while others said that this will not affect the functioning of vehicles at all.