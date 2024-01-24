Guwahati: Riyan Parag Returns Home with Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Award

Riyan Parag, Assam's captain and all-rounder arrived in Guwahati after receiving the Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder award in domestic cricket for the 2022-23 season.
Speaking to the media after he arrived at the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Parag said, “I am delighted to get this award. It's great to be recognized for outstanding domestic cricket play. It was a high-profile event in Hyderabad. The Indian test team and the Indian women's cricket squad also participated in the event.”
When asked about his prospects of being selected for the Indian National Team, Parag answered, "That is not in my hands; all I can say at this time is that I am focusing on my consistency and how to do well in cricket."
The winners were announced by the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) earlier on Tuesday in a ceremony in Hyderabad.
Riyan accepted the prestigious trophy from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
Born on November 10, 2001, Riyan is now the captain of the Assam team. He has also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has delivered some outstanding performances over the course of several seasons.
In 2017, he was named to the India-A squad for the India U19 Challenger Trophy and finished with the most runs.
Riyan had a successful run in the Ranji Trophy and has been outstanding with both bat and ball in the 2022-23 season.
Riyan just scored a 56-ball century against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match in Raipur.
His innings contained 11 fours and 12 sixes, making it the fourth-fastest century among Indian first-class cricketers.
He led from the front with the bat, scoring 155 runs off 87 balls with a strike rate of 178.16.
The previous winners of the Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder Award for all-rounders were Tamil Nadu's Babar Aparajith in 2019-20 and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan in 2020-21.