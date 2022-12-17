Guwahati

Guwahati: Major Accident Kills 1, 4 Injured in Basistha

According to sources, the accident happened when the vehicle was on its way to the Basistha temple for a picnic.
Pratidin Bureau

A vehicle carrying five people fell from the mountains into Basistha River on Saturday in Guwahati.

In the major mishap, one person, identified as Rajiv Baruah, lost his life while four others sustained injuries.

The four others have been identified as Mousum Baruah, Malay Dutta, Bipul Deka and Apurba Das.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Further details awaited.

