Team India Lifts Blind T20 WC Trophy for Third Consecutive Time

Team India on Saturday lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the third consecutive time beating Bangladesh.

Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka.

India remained unbeaten in the course of winning the title. Honourable Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the winners and runners-up trophies.

Indian captain Ajay Kumar Reddy won the toss and was elected to bat. In-form batter Sunil Ramesh was joined by vice-captain D. Venkateswara Rao to open the innings. Bangladesh could not have asked for a better start to the finals as Salman removed Venkareswara in the 4th over after the score read just 28. India faced a double blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena's stumps to put India at 29/2. Unfortunately, that was the only joy Bangladesh could find in the innings as it was Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy's show from there on.

Both Indian batsmen challenged the Bangla bowling attack with conviction and played their shots all over the ground. The bowlers did not have an answer to the onslaught by the informed Indian batters. Ajay Kumar Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep. The batters did not give any chances to the bowling side as they continued to mint runs. Sunil Ramesh reached his hundred which is his third of the tournament with a boundary. Ajay reached his milestone in the final over of the innings. The batters put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take the final score to a mammoth 277 in the 20 overs. Sunil scored 136 of 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six. Ajay scored 100 of 50 balls that consisted of 18 boundaries.