Guwahati's LGBI Airport Wins ACI's ‘The Voice of the Customer' Award

Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airiport (LGBI), the largest airport within the Northeast, has bagged the ‘The Voice of the Buyer’ award from the Airports Council Worldwide (ACI).

The airport was awarded for demonstrating relentless efforts in gathering passenger suggestions on buyer wants in 2021 and offering the best-in-class journey expertise.

“This initiative acknowledges airports that continued to prioritize their clients and remained dedicated to making sure that their voice was heard in the course of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in 2021,” mentioned Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director common of ACI World in a letter to Rajeev Kumar Jain, CEO Airports, Adani.

Since last year, the LGBI Airport is being maintained by Adani Airport Holding Restricted (AAHL).

Launched in 2020, the ACI recognition acknowledges the continued efforts of the airports that remained dedicated to giving precedence to their passengers.

“All through the worldwide pandemic, LGBI Airport complied with norms and protocols according to the central and state governments whereas prioritizing the well being and security of its passengers. Continually striving to offer 100% satisfaction, LGBI Airport rolled out varied passenger-centric initiatives up to now yr to facilitate protected and handy journey,” mentioned a spokesperson of the airport.

Contact-less options like Widespread Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to examine in, a number of channels for arriving passengers, simple to entry services for checks and vaccinations have been a couple of initiatives LGBI Airport had organized with the assistance and help of the state well being division and the Nationwide Well being Mission, Assam.

Re-arrangement of seating areas at departure and arrival areas to take care of social distancing, and set up of plexi-glass to reduce face-to-face interactions are among the many initiatives that have been launched for passengers’ protected transit via the airport. Moreover, the state well being division has additionally arrange 21 counters for testing a single planeload of passengers on the go, guaranteeing faster and hassle-free testing.

“LGBI Airport is without doubt one of the forerunners in bringing new technological improvements to passengers and stays decided to look past the challenges,” the spokesperson added.