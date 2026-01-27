Hagrama Assures Remaining Clauses of Bodo Peace Accord Will be Executed

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief, Hagrama Mohilary, on Tuesday assured that the pending clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord will soon be taken up with the state and central governments during the observance of the 6th Bodo Peace Accord Day, which falls on January 27.

Advertisment

The historic tripartite agreement, the third accord, was signed on this day in 2020 between the Indian government, the Assam government and Bodo groups, including all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), ending decades of insurgency.

Day-long events on the occasion were organised by the BPF-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at the BTC legislative assembly auditorium, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar.

Addressing a gathering there, BTC chief Hagramay Mohilary said, “We are celebrating the occasion of the 6th Bodo Peace Accord Day today. On the occasion, I would like to remind that it is the responsibility of the state and central governments to fulfil the remaining clauses of the agreement signed with the ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union), NDFB and UPPO (United Bodo People's Organisation).”

Remaining Clauses

Notably, the remaining clauses include more financial and administrative autonomy for the BTC through the 125th constitutional amendment, demand for ST(Hills) status for Bodo-Kachari people in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, territorial expansion of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to include additional villages, full rehabilitation of former NDFB cadres and the release of some individuals associated with the armed movement, and the restructuring of the council, municipality, and village-level bodies.

Hagrama said, “There are a few clauses of the agreement that remain to be fulfilled. I will discuss this with the state government on ways to implement these demands,” assuring that the development commitments mentioned in the agreement will be implemented in phases.

As part of the event, Mohilary earlier laid floral tributes at the feet of the Bodofa Upendranath Brahma statue at the BTC secretariat. On the occasion, signatories of the Bodo Peace Accord were felicitated, while a meeting was held attended by political leaders, representatives of the signatory organisations and members of the community.

Assam cabinet minister for handloom and textiles, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) MLA Lawrence Islary, Kokrajhar MP Rwngwra Narzary, BTC chief executive member Mihineswar Basumatary, and leaders of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), ABSU and NDFB.