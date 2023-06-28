AIUDF MLA Arrested For Assaulting BJP Worker In Assam's Hailakandi

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly assaulting a BJP workder and vandalizing a car in Assam’s Hailakandi district.
Chowdhury was arrested based on an complaint lodged by the BJP worker, Ataur Rahman, at Panchgram police station. He leveled serious allegations against the legislator including attempt to murder.
According to reports, Chowdhury assaulted the BJP worker during a protest by the latter, calling for a ‘bandh’ in the valley yesterday.
In his complaint, he alleged that Chowdhury vandalized his car along with his men before attacking him with a sharp object. He also alleged that his gold chain worth Rs 10,000 was also snatched from his neck during the ordeal.
The assault reportedly took place on Tuesday night (June 27). Currently, Chowdhury is being interrogated at Hailakandi Sadar police station.