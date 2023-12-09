Assam: Assailants Hack Hailakandi Woman To Death In Front Of Daughter

A mother was hacked to death in front of her daughter by a group of unidentified miscreants in a shocking case reported from Assam's Hailakandi on Saturday.
According to preliminary reports, the incident took place in the Bilaipur FV which falls under the Lala subdivision of Assam's Hailakandi.
The assailants, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, reportedly broke into the house and attacked the woman with a sharp weapon. The repeatedly struck her with the machete leaving her bleeding profusely to her death.
Moreover, the assailants also reportedly tried to kill the minor daughter, who sustained injuries, but somehow managed to escape. She was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the local police has launched a probe into the shocking incident and a search for the murderers has been initiated. However, for the time being, the remain absconding, said the police.
Further details are awaited.