Assam: Burmese Areca Nuts Worth Rs 8 Lakhs Seized In Hailakandi

As many as 39 sacks of Burmese areca nuts were seized in Assam's Hailakandi on Sunday, officials informed.
According to officials, the seizure was made during an operation carried out based on specific inputs.
A Tata Magic pickup vehicle was chased by the police after it allegedly disobeyed orders to stop for inspection.
After the vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 24 AC 4590 was intercepted and searched, officials found 39 sacks filled with Burmese areca nuts. They were seized immediately by the officials.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck allegedly managed to flee from the spot and is currently absconding. However, officials have launched a search for him.
Officials further informed that the truck was seized while attempting to smuggle the Burmese areca nuts from Mizoram to other states.
Moreover, the seized consignment of areca nuts is worth around Rs 8 lakhs in the illicit markets.