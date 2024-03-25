Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Suspends Hailakandi District President
The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday took decisive action against Sohidul Islam Barbhuiyan, the president of Hailakandi District Youth Congress following credible allegations of anti-party activities.
In a letter addressed to the concerned individual, the committee announced the immediate suspension pending a thorough investigation into the matter.
The letter, issued by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, stated "After careful consideration of the evidence presented, the committee has decided to suspend you from your position as the President of the Hailakandi District Youth Congress, effective immediately, pending a thorough inquiry into these allegations."
Emphasizing the need to uphold the party's integrity, the letter continued, "This suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining the integrity and reputation of the party during the investigation process. We understand the seriousness of the situation and assure you that a fair and unbiased inquiry will be conducted to determine the facts."
During the period of suspension, Barbhuiyan has been requested to refrain from representing the party in any official capacity and from engaging in activities that may further tarnish the image of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.
The letter further instructed the suspended member to cooperate fully with the disciplinary committee throughout the inquiry process, stating, "You are hereby notified to cooperate fully with the disciplinary committee throughout the inquiry process. Your suspension will remain in effect until the committee reaches a decision based on the findings of the investigation."
The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress expressed confidence that Barbhuiyan will respect the decision and adhere to the guidelines outlined in the letter. The committee reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing internal matters within the party.