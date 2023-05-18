Assam: Huge Yaba Tablets Consignment Seized, 2 Held In Hailakandi

A huge consignment of around 4,000 Yaba Tablets believed to be worth several lakhs was seized in Assam’s Hailakandi, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to officials, based on specific intelligence of a possible smuggling operation, Hailakandi Police had set up a checkpoint along the bypass at Narayanpur during which a vehicle was intercepted.
Upon closer inspection, the officials recovered narcotic Yaba tablets from the car. The quantity was calculated to be around 4,000.
Moreover, two people were detained by the police in connection with the narcotics recovery. Officials informed that they were identified as Farijuddin Laskar and Rahmat Ali Majumdar.
Meanwhile, the seized Yaba tablets were estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the international markets.
In addition, police also seized the vehicle that was used for the smuggling operation, officials further mentioned.
It may be noted that in a major bust, as many as 233 sacks of Burmese areca nuts worth several lakhs were seized in an operation against rampant smuggling in Assam’s Hailakandi on Tuesday night.
As per initial reports, Hailakandi Police carried out operations at several places last night during which the Burmese areca nuts were seized. Officials informed that the anti-smuggling operations yielded in the seizure of 233 sacks from various places across the district.
Last night, during a regular naka checking under the Kalacherra Police Station, two Maruti Alto cars, one Swift and another Santro car were intercepted and as many as 40 sacks of Burmese areca nuts being smuggled were seized, police said.
In a simultaneous operation Lala Police in Hailakandi seized another 67 sacks of Burmese areca nuts while they were being smuggled in through waterways in the Uptila region.
Based on these operations, police continued their raids and seized another 126 sacks of Burmese areca nuts stashed away at a hidden location, officials informed.
In total, 233 sacks of areca nuts were seized during the major crackdown on smuggling operations by the Hailakandi Police. Officials informed that the total amount of the seizure was estimated to be around Rs 60 lakhs.
Hailakandi superintendent of police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta informed that two separate cases were registered at the Lala Police Station in connection with the busts.