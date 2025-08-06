Fresh Flood Fears Grip Assam's Hailakandi as Rivers Breach Danger Mark

Flood panic has returned to Assam's Hailakandi district, with surging waters once again inundating several villages and vital roads. Just weeks after the last wave of flooding, the district is now staring at another crisis — this time with even more force.

Water has entered the area through breaches in two embankments — caused by the overflowing Katakhal River. The deluge has submerged the Samarikona Phaisen Road, severely disrupting movement and isolating villages in the region.

Adding to the crisis, both the Dholeswari and Katakhal rivers — the district’s two lifelines — have risen alarmingly. As of today, both rivers are flowing nearly two metres above the official danger level, triggering emergency alerts across the administration.

Entire swathes of low-lying villages have been flooded, forcing residents to scramble for safety. The situation is worsening by the hour as water levels continue to rise amid forecasts of more rain in the coming days.

This fresh wave of flooding raises serious questions about the durability of river embankments in Hailakandi, which have once again failed to hold back the pressure. Despite multiple warnings and past experiences, authorities have seemingly done little to strengthen the vulnerable points along the riverbanks.

Local residents, many of whom had just begun to rebuild their lives after the last deluge, are now facing renewed despair. With floodwaters swallowing roads, fields, and homes, the district stands at the brink of a humanitarian crisis.