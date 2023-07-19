Assam: Hailakandi Head Constable Accused Of Extortion Dismissed From Service

Following the completion of departmental proceedings, the head constable of Hailakandi DEF in Assam has been dismissed from service on Wednesday after he was found guilty of the charges pressed against him.
The head constable has been identified as Rudra Singha who was accused of extorting money from truck drivers entering Assam from Mizoram. After the matter came to light, he was placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry was launched to probe whether he was guilty or innocent.
Hailakandi Police on the official Twitter handle informed, “Head Constable (HC) Rudra Singha of Hailakandi DEF has been dismissed from service on completion of Departmental Proceeding on charges of indisciplined act & gross misconduct during execution of duty.”
Earlier, two guards of the Guwahati Central Jail were allegedly suspended after contraband drugs were recovered from their possession.
The suspended guards were identified as Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das.
The guards were caught red-handed with the contraband items during the routine checking conducted during entry into the jail.