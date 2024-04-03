Land Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Assam's Hailakandi, Leaving Over 15 Injured

Tensions flared in Bakrihawar village under the Katkhal police station in Hailakandi district, culminating in a violent clash between two factions embroiled in a contentious land dispute.
The confrontation left more than 15 individuals injured, highlighting the escalating tensions and the potential for violence in the area.
According to reports, the dispute between the two families had been simmering for some time, eventually erupting into a physical confrontation. Armed with sticks, bamboos, and machetes, members of both factions engaged in a heated altercation, resulting in injuries to multiple individuals from both sides.
Upon receiving information about the clash, the police from Katkhal police station swiftly intervened to defuse the situation and restore order.
The injured individuals were promptly transported to Kalinagar Primary Health Centre for medical attention. However, the severity of injuries sustained by five individuals necessitated their transfer to Silchar Medical College Hospital for further treatment due to their critical condition.
The violent clash and subsequent injuries sent shockwaves throughout the entire area, prompting concerns over the escalation of tensions and the potential for further violence.
Meanwhile, the local police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the root cause of the dispute and take necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.