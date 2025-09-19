Half-Yearly Exams Postponed in Assam Amid Zubeen Garg’s Death

The state education authorities have decided to postpone all half-yearly examinations scheduled for tomorrown in the wake of the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the state education authorities have decided to postpone all half-yearly examinations scheduled for tomorrow.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu issued a directive order to all Inspectors of Schools stating that the examinations will remain postponed until the cremation of the legendary artist. The decision has been taken as a mark of respect to the cultural icon whose passing has left the state in collective mourning.

He wrote on x "In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist."

Schools across Assam were preparing to conduct the scheduled tests, but the unprecedented grief that followed Zubeen Garg’s death has prompted authorities to reschedule. The revised dates for the half-yearly examinations will be notified in due course.