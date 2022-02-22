Indian Oil Head Office to be shifted to Guwahati

The head office of Indian Oil will be shifted to Bamunimaidam in Assam’s Guwahati within one month. The state government has already provided seven bighas land for the construction of the permanent office.

This was stated by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli while inspecting the LPG Bottling Plant at North Guwahati on Tuesday.

For the moment, all official work of the “Indian Oil” will be done from a rented house in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh.

On the other hand, Teli also said that there is nothing to fear about the ethanol-blended petrol that is being used at present. The minister said, “Ethanol-blended petrol is not at all risky and will not cause any damage to vehicles.”

“20 percent ethanol-blended petrol will be produced within 2025. Ethanol will also be produced from sugarcane, bamboo, straw and rice in the future,” Teli said.

The petroleum minister also said that agreements have also been signed with seven companies for producing ethanol from rice in the state.

Teli said, “The union government is planning to increase the production capacity of the Digboi Refinery which will be the first initiative in the Asian subcontinent.”

“Digboi Refinery’s production capacity will be increased to one million,” Teli added.

The union minister also held discussions with the wage labourers at the LPG Bottling Plant in North Guwahati.