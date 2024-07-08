"Heartbreaking", Says Rahul Gandhi as He Meets Flood Victims In Assam

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the severe flood situation currently affecting Assam.
In a social media post, he conveyed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, saying, "The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking - with innocent children like 8-year-old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the state."
Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government for what he termed as gross mismanagement, stating, "60+ deaths, 53,000+ displaced, 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP's double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a 'flood-free Assam.'"
He stressed the urgent need for the central government to provide comprehensive assistance to Assam, including immediate relief, rehabilitation, and compensation.
Gandhi also stressed the necessity of establishing a pan-Northeast water management authority to implement long-term flood control measures effectively, saying, "Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision - proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term."
The Leader of Opposition arrived in Assam's Cachar district earlier today before heading to the violence-hit Manipur later.
Upon arriving in Silchar, he was welcomed by Congress leaders from Assam and Manipur at the airport.
Gandhi then proceeded to Fulertal, where he interacted with those living in relief camps due to the floods. This marks his first visit to the Northeast since becoming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. The relief camp is situated along the route Gandhi took to Manipur's Jiribam district.
Assam is currently battling severe floods caused by torrential rainfall, leading to landslides and overflowing rivers. Approximately 2.27 lakh people across 28 districts have been affected by the deluge.
After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport in Assam before flying to Imphal for the next phase of his Manipur tour. Since May 3 of the previous year, Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 200 deaths.
Moreover, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), under President Bhupen Borah's leadership, submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi.
"The key to Assam's flood problems lay in the hills. Due to large-scale deforestation in the hills, there is immense siltation in Assam's rivers. The resultant rising of the riverbed has progressively reduced the carrying capacity of Assam's rivers, the memorandum read.
"Therefore, in the monsoon season and with climate change, we are seeing extreme rainfalls--the water discharge is beyond the carrying capacity of rivers. The long-term solution therefore is a pan-Northeast water management authority, suitably empowered by Parliament to do everything necessary to control floods," it said.
"The short-term solution is strengthening the current flood management infrastructure like embankments, and providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those affected," stated the letter.