"Heartbreaking", Says Rahul Gandhi as He Meets Flood Victims In Assam

The Leader of Opposition arrived in Assam's Cachar district earlier today before heading to the violence-hit Manipur later.

Upon arriving in Silchar, he was welcomed by Congress leaders from Assam and Manipur at the airport.

Gandhi then proceeded to Fulertal, where he interacted with those living in relief camps due to the floods. This marks his first visit to the Northeast since becoming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. The relief camp is situated along the route Gandhi took to Manipur's Jiribam district.

Assam is currently battling severe floods caused by torrential rainfall, leading to landslides and overflowing rivers. Approximately 2.27 lakh people across 28 districts have been affected by the deluge.

After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport in Assam before flying to Imphal for the next phase of his Manipur tour. Since May 3 of the previous year, Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 200 deaths.