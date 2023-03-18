Assam: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc in Dima Hasao

Lives in Dima Hasao were once again disrupted due to heavy rain and hailstorm on Saturday.

The rainfall took place in Umrangso Area in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

The hailstorm partially damaged many of the houses and the surroundings of the village. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

Earlier, last year, December, a hailstorm hit several parts of Dibrugarh district in Assam damaged over 500 houses across villages.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued a warning that thunderstorms and lightning with hail are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and other states in the northeastern region during the next 24 hours.

The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, Naharkatia and other areas.

In Tingkhang, 202 structures across 21 villages and five houses in two villages of Lekai have also been badly damaged.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged.

"I have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it," he said on Twitter.