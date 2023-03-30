Assam Woman Raped By Friend Inside Car in Haryana

In yet another heinous incident, a 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a "friend" in a car near Hero Honda chowk in Haryana's Gurugram city on Thursday.

According to sources, the woman used to work in a private firm.

The victim said that she was in touch with the accused named Sandeep, for the past few days and they were connected on the phone.

On Monday, when she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep aged 40, offered to pick her up from Hero Honda chowk, police said.

The woman in her complaint said, "I sat in his car and after talking for some time, he raped me in the car and also threatened to kill me,"

After she filed the complaint, Sandeep was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 37 Police Station on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday.

Speaking about the incident, Inspector Sunita, Station House Officer, and Sector 37 Police Station said, "The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.”