Hema Malini Draws Flak for Mistaking Bihu as Bihar Festival

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini recently faced criticism on social media for an error in her greetings to the states of India for their respective festivals.

The actress, in a tweet, had mentioned Bihu as a festival of Bihar instead of its actual state of celebration, Assam.

Bihu is a significant festival celebrated in Assam, which marks the beginning of the agricultural season. It is a time of joy and festivities for the people of Assam, who celebrate it with much enthusiasm.

Hema Malini's mistake did not go unnoticed by netizens who took to social media to point out the error. They criticized the actress for her lack of knowledge about the states and their festivals, despite being a public figure and an elected representative.

In her official twitter handle, she wrote, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."