Hema Malini Draws Flak for Mistaking Bihu as Bihar Festival

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini recently faced criticism on social media for an error in her greetings to the states of India for their respective festivals.
The actress, in a tweet, had mentioned Bihu as a festival of Bihar instead of its actual state of celebration, Assam.
Bihu is a significant festival celebrated in Assam, which marks the beginning of the agricultural season. It is a time of joy and festivities for the people of Assam, who celebrate it with much enthusiasm.
Hema Malini's mistake did not go unnoticed by netizens who took to social media to point out the error. They criticized the actress for her lack of knowledge about the states and their festivals, despite being a public figure and an elected representative.
In her official twitter handle, she wrote, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."
While many fans came to her defense, others questioned her commitment towards understanding the culture and traditions of the country. Hema Malini s an Indian actress, director, producer, and politician who is currently serving as the member of Lok Sabha representing Mathura constituency since 2014 and the member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 2011 to 2012 and by nominated from 2003 to 2009 as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
It is to be mentioned that Hema Malini visited Assam last year in November, to attend Raas festival in Nalbari.
However, she was not the only one to have made the blunder with the Indian embassy in Japan's official Twitter handle also making the same mistake.
The embassy on its official twitter handle wrote, "Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Bihar Bihu."