Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Arrive in Assam Tomorrow on 2-Day Visit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Assam starting tomorrow (March 10), according to the official tour itinerary. The visit will include public engagements in Sonitpur district and official meetings before the Chief Minister returns to Ranchi the following day.

The tour programme outlines Soren’s travel from Ranchi to Guwahati and onward to Sonitpur, where he will attend a public event near Tezpur.

Arrival in Guwahati, Journey to Sonitpur

According to the schedule, Soren will depart from the Chief Minister’s residence at Kanke Road in Ranchi at 10:30 am on March 10 and reach Birsa Munda Airport by 10:50 am. He will then board a special flight scheduled to leave at 11:00 am.

The flight is expected to land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 1:00 pm. Immediately after arriving, the Chief Minister will take a helicopter to the temporary helipad at Mulkata Tea Estate Football Ground in Biswanath district, where he is scheduled to reach by 1:30 pm.

Public Programme Near Tezpur

Later in the day, Soren will travel by helicopter at 4:00 pm to another temporary helipad located at Napam Jaroni Playground near Tezpur in Sonitpur district. At the venue, he will attend a public meeting where he is expected to interact with attendees and participate in the scheduled programme.

After the event concludes, the Jharkhand Chief Minister will depart the venue at 5:50 pm by road and arrive at Hotel Greenwood near Tezpur at approximately 6:10 pm, where he will stay overnight.

Return to Ranchi

On March 11, Soren will leave Hotel Greenwood at 11:00 am and travel by road to the temporary helipad at Napam Jaroni Playground, reaching there by 11:20 am.

He will board a helicopter at 11:25 am for Guwahati and is expected to land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 11:55 am. From there, he will take a special flight at 12:10 pm to Ranchi, arriving at Birsa Munda Airport at 1:50 pm.

Following his return, the Chief Minister will proceed directly to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, where he is scheduled to attend the fifth budget session of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly at 2:10 pm.