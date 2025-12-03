Heritage vs Politics: Can Sushanta Borgohain Allow Someone to Step on an Ahom Maidam?

During a recent visit to the historic maidams of the Ahom dynasty, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika arrived in Charaideo, Sivsagar to inspect the area and formally inaugurate boundary construction works aimed at protecting and preserving the ancient burial mounds.

The state government has positioned the initiative as a step towards heritage conservation and prevention of encroachment.

In a short video clip that is now being widely shared, the minister is seen asking the Thowra MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, whether they could go to the upper portion of a maidam. Borgohain is seen responding in the affirmative.

A maidam (also known as moidam or Frang-Mai-Dam) is a traditional tumulus of the Ahom religion, serving as the final resting place of Ahom kings, queens, nobles and royals.

Structurally, a maidam consists of underground vaults with one or more chambers. Above the vaults is a domical superstructure covered by a hemispherical earthen mound.

At the top sits an open pavilion called the Chow Chali, while an octagonal dwarf wall encloses the entire sacred area.

These sites are not merely historical monuments. They are closely tied to the Ahom tradition of ancestor worship. Stepping on a maidam is widely considered an act of disrespect to the dead and is viewed as deeply inauspicious. Even walking over the mound is seen by many as violating a sacred boundary.

While it is understandable that a visiting minister from outside the Ahom community may not be fully aware of the depth of these beliefs, Borgohain, who hails from the Ahom community himself, is expected by many to know — and uphold — these traditions.

Instead of advising against it, he appeared to give consent. That single “yes” has now come to symbolise something much larger: a perceived distancing from one’s own roots in favour of political protocol.

Is this silence on tradition a consequence of political convenience? Is identity being sidelined for political alignment and power?

These questions become even more significant at a time when Ahom organisations are intensifying their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for six indigenous communities, including the Ahoms themselves.

In such a climate, the behaviour and symbolic actions of an Ahom representative carry heightened weight.

A representative is not just a political figure in such contexts, but a cultural custodian.

Ironically, the government’s project around the maidams is one of preservation — building boundary walls, preventing damage, and protecting a heritage that holds national and civilisational value.

