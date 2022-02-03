Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Assam's Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

A huge amount of heroin worth Rs 5 crore was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The heroin weighing 660 grams was seized at a police check point near the CRPF camp at Bokajan in the district.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that a Wagon R vehicle was intercepted at the check point and after thorough search, the heroin was recovered from inside 51 soap cases.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to it, both hailing for Nagaland’s Dimapur. They have been identified as Askhu and Shila.

As per reports, two arrested smugglers may have links to notorious drug kingpin Baba Hazarika.