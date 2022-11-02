Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj

Assam police on Monday night seized a huge quantity of heroin from a vehicle in Karimganj.

Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the area during the operation. During the search, we found 52 soap cases containing 676 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

He further informed that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side towards Patharkandi.