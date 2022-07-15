Heroin Worth Rs 80 Lakh Seized In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong police on Thursday evening seized heroin worth nearly Rs 80 lakh and arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection to it.

According to reports, around 122.22 gms of the narcotic, hidden in soap boxes, and around Rs 5,000 were seized from the duo. They were intercepted by a police patrolling team at Dokmoka when they were coming in a motorcycle from Dimapur in Nagaland.

The arrested man was identified to be a resident of Bihar's Vaishali district and the woman of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district of Assam.

The seized heroin is worth about Rs 80 lakh in the international market.

Recently, Assam Rifles troopers arrested one person and recovered heroin worth over Rs 56 lakhs from Zokhawtar taxi stand area in Mizoram’s Serchhip district.

A statement from Assam Rifles read, “In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 113 grams grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 56,50,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar Taxi counter on 11 Jul 2022.”