High-Speed Truck Crash on NH-27 in Rangia Claims One Life, Injures Two

A horrific road accident on National Highway-27 in Assam’s Rangia on Sunday morning claimed the life of a truck driver and left two others critically injured, causing major traffic disruption on the busy highway.

The accident took place at Chepti area under Rangia when a high-speed truck heading towards Guwahati rammed into the rear of another truck moving on the same stretch of the highway. The vehicles involved in the crash were bearing registration numbers WB-39C-4212 from West Bengal and NL-01-K-9837 from Nagaland.

According to preliminary reports, the West Bengal-registered truck lost control while attempting to overtake the Nagaland-registered vehicle, resulting in a violent collision. The impact was so severe that the driver of the West Bengal truck was crushed inside the mangled cabin and died on the spot.

Two co-workers travelling in the same truck sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Following the incident, local residents informed the police, prompting an immediate response from Rangia Police. A large-scale rescue operation was launched at the accident site. As the driver’s body remained stuck inside the crushed truck, authorities deployed four cranes along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out the recovery operation.