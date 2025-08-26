"Himanta Biswa Sarma Should Behave Like a Chief Minister": Mira Borthakur

Assam Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur on Tuesday strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remark that the “shoot-at-sight” order will continue during Durga Puja in Dhubri.

Reacting sharply, Borthakur said, “I heard a statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that during Durga Puja in Dhubri, the ‘shoot-at-sight’ order will continue. What has happened to the Chief Minister? The duty of a CM is to spread peace and harmony, not to take law and order into his own hands.”

She further urged the Chief Minister to discharge his responsibilities in a manner befitting his position. “I want to request him to truly act like a Chief Minister, because these are not the works of a CM. What is he trying to prove? I urge him to stop making provocative statements,” she added.

Borthakur also questioned the law-and-order situation in the state under CM Sarma’s tenure. “Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is unpeaceful, and under his tenure, Assam has not remained safe,” she remarked.

