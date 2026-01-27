Himanta Biswa Sarma Survives on Fear and Misuse of Police, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he is the “most fearful political leader” in Assam’s history and remains in power by misusing the Home Department and the police administration.

Addressing a Mandal Convention at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, Gogoi claimed that Sarma is constantly gripped by the fear of losing power and asserted that the chief minister would leave the BJP the moment the party begins to decline in Assam.

The convention, attended by thousands of Congress workers and members of the public, was also addressed by AICC observer Bandhu Tirkey, AICC secretary Prithviraj Sathe, MP Rakibul Hussain, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former MP Abdul Khaleque, several MLAs and senior party leaders.

Criticising the Chief Minister’s recent actions, Gogoi alleged that Sarma practises politics purely for personal gain. He declared that the Congress would form the next government in Assam, citing large public turnouts at party programmes across the state, including Howraghat, Moran, Bihpuria and Rangiya. According to Gogoi, the growing public response has already forced the BJP to concede several seats.

Referring to the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi said the BJP had deployed its entire cabinet in Jorhat, with repeated visits by the Prime Minister, large-scale spending and claims of a massive victory margin. “Despite this, the people of Assam voted with self-respect and emotion and ensured our victory,” he said, adding that Congress would also perform strongly in Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur.

Gogoi claimed a “Congress tsunami” would rise from Upper Assam and sweep through Lower Assam, asserting that the formation of a Congress government is inevitable. He said Sarma is now anxious about his political future, recalling a statement made by Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati that Sarma would go to jail once Congress comes to power. “That is why he is afraid,” Gogoi said, accusing the Chief Minister of habitual lying and contrasting it with what he described as Rahul Gandhi’s truthful politics.

Alleging political opportunism, Gogoi claimed that after Congress categorically ruled out Sarma’s return to the party, the Chief Minister contacted AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and urged him to re-enter active Assam politics to help him politically. He alleged that Sarma is attempting to strengthen the AIUDF by offering resources to its MLAs, but said the party had already suffered a setback in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing Sarma of resorting to communal politics, Gogoi questioned his claims of being a Hindu leader, alleging the flourishing of cow-smuggling, coal and betel-nut syndicates under BJP rule. He described Sarma as a “Hindu Jinnah,” claiming his ideology mirrors that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and asserting that Sarma has failed to establish himself as a genuine Hindu leader.

Gogoi also accused Sarma of repeatedly switching political affiliations—from AASU to Congress and then BJP—whenever he sensed political danger. He challenged the Chief Minister to publicly declare that he would remain in the BJP even if the party loses power.

Alleging large-scale nepotism, Gogoi claimed that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has emerged as one of the most powerful individuals in the state, with government funds allegedly being routed to companies owned by his wife and son. He accused the government of failing to provide jobs, shutting down government schools, opening liquor shops in villages, harassing people through eviction drives and NRC-style exercises, and humiliating common citizens.

Speaking about his own political journey, Gogoi said he entered public life to serve the people, following the advice of his late father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He also accused the BJP government of betraying the Koch-Rajbongshi community by dividing them into ST-P and ST-V categories and suppressing their movement for Scheduled Tribe status.

Targeting the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Gogoi said the party weakened itself by aligning with the BJP, adding that supporting a party accused of betraying the Assam Accord was “shameful.”

Addressing the gathering, AICC observer Bandhu Tirkey urged people to free Assam from what he termed the BJP’s corruption and syndicate rule, drawing parallels with Jharkhand and alleging misuse of central agencies there. MP Rakibul Hussain said the BJP is rattled by the growing crowds at Congress rallies, claiming that people attend BJP programmes only after being paid, while Congress meetings are seeing voluntary participation despite alleged threats related to welfare schemes.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradip Sarkar, Wazed Ali Choudhury, AK Rashid, Asif Nazar, Aftabuddin Molla, Abdul Baten, Rashid Mondal, and several senior Congress leaders and workers.