“Himanta Biswa Sarma’s popularity is declining": TMC MP Sushmita Dev

TMC MP Sushmita Dev commented on Assam politics, saying that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s popularity has declined in the state, a fact even the CM himself has acknowledged.

She added that if BJP wishes, it could bring a new face as Chief Minister at any time.

Speaking on the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, Sushmita Dev said that simply filing a chargesheet is not enough.

Adequate evidence and proper documentation must accompany it; without proof, filing a chargesheet serves no purpose.

Regarding Sri Bhumi, she claimed that BJP leaders are holding rallies only to secure election tickets and lack genuine support among the people.

To mobilize voters, they are distributing funds under schemes like ArunodaI and self-help groups.

Sushmita Dev also stated that TMC will continue to raise movements against various pressing issues in Sri Bhumi district and the Barak Valley, highlighting local grievances and perceived neglect.

Monday, she participated in a rally demanding land pattas for the landless in areas like Eraligool, Binodini, and Usharani in Sri Bhumi.

