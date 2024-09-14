Himanta Dares Congress To Propose Law To Safeguard Illegal Encroachers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged the Congress to bring a bill to protect encroachers illegally occupying lands of tribal communities in Assam. This comes in the wake of violent clashes in Sonapur's Kachutali resulting in several casualties and injuries to protestors and police personnel along with other government officials.
"If Cong is so sympathetic towards illegal intruders, I challenge them to bring a bill that protects encroachers who have illegally occupied lands belonging to the tribal community of Assam," Sarma posted on social media.
He said, "My concern is that the presence of unintended people in the tribal belt and block has endangered the future of Assam’s indigenous communities. We did not create the tribal belt and block law. It was brought by the Congress. Now, I do not understand why Congress is opposing this."
"They should clearly state whether they want tribal belt and block or not. If they bring the act in the assembly and oppose it outside, then I think we will never have a conscious opposition," the Chief Minister added.
Sarma further stated, "If they are opposing the eviction at Kachutali, then I urge them to table a proposal to remove tribal belt and block in Assam. However, as long as the tribal belt and block law exists, Congress cannot oppose it. If they do so, we will not accept it."
Notably, the police personnel on ground fired shots killing two local protestors during an eviction drive at Kachutali on September 12. Another individual passed away while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College.
The Assam DGP, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, visited the scene of the violent clash to take stock of the situation. He reiterated that the firing was a retaliatory measure aimed at controlling the crowd. Singh said that the locals, who had illegally occupied land that is part of tribal belt at Kachutali, initiated violence by pelting stones and attacking the police personnel on ground. Several police vehicles were damaged, while numerous injuries to both sides were also reported.