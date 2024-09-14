Himanta Dares Congress To Propose Law To Safeguard Illegal Encroachers

The Assam DGP, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, visited the scene of the violent clash to take stock of the situation. He reiterated that the firing was a retaliatory measure aimed at controlling the crowd. Singh said that the locals, who had illegally occupied land that is part of tribal belt at Kachutali, initiated violence by pelting stones and attacking the police personnel on ground. Several police vehicles were damaged, while numerous injuries to both sides were also reported.