Hitting the Headlines: A Year in Review – Assam's Top Stories from January to December 2024

In 2024, Assam has made significant headlines at the national level for a variety of reasons, reflecting its evolving socio-political and economic landscape.

The state garnered attention for the inauguration of major infrastructure projects, such as the construction of Tata's semiconductor unit in Morigaon, marking a new chapter in Assam's industrial growth.

Assam also witnessed a surge in sporting recognition with athletes like Lovlina Borgohain making strides in the Paris 2024 Olympics, representing the state with pride.

Protests and political activities, including issues surrounding smart meters, lateral entry into government jobs, and the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dominated local and national discussions.

Additionally, Assam's police force, with the successful handling of ULFA-I’s sabotage activities in Guwahati, showcased the state's commitment to security.

Cultural landmarks like the death of renowned music director Ramen Baruah and the recognition of Assam's emerging talent in various fields added to the state’s national prominence in 2024.

January 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption, Calls AIUDF BJP's 'B Team'

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of rampant corruption, claiming Sarma had financial interests in multiple sectors, including media and tourism. Gandhi also criticized Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, leader of AIUDF, calling his party the "B team" of the BJP. The Yatra will enter Assam on January 18, covering 833 km across 17 districts until January 25, 2024.

IPS Officer Anand Mishra Resigns, Transfer Order Issued

IPS officer Anand Mishra, formerly Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lakhimpur district, has been attached to the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati until his resignation from the Indian Police Service is accepted. The Assam Government’s Home Department issued the transfer order on January 11, 2024. Following Mishra’s resignation, IPS officer Aparna N has been appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur. She was previously serving as the Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat’s Dergaon.

Sukanya Borah Arrested in Assam MPLAD Scam

Sukanya Borah, a suspended ACS officer and former Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, was arrested by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the Assam MPLAD scam. Borah is accused of amassing disproportionate assets through her family members and relatives, including properties in Guwahati, Morigaon, and Hajo. She was suspended in March 2023 for irregularities involving MPLAD-funded projects. Along with Borah, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka were also arrested for non-cooperation during interrogation. The scam involved unauthorized payments for a road project in Barpeta before its completion.

Kaziranga Records Highest Water Bird Count in 2024

The 5th Kaziranga Tiger Reserve Water-bird Census, conducted on January 9-10, 2024, recorded 84,839 migratory birds, a 27% increase from the 2021-22 census. Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the event on January 9, with the census covering 115 water bodies across Kaziranga. The census, supported by over 30 institutions and NGOs, is one of India’s largest citizen science initiatives. Key species like Baer's Pochard, Baikal Teal, and the critically endangered Bengal Florican were recorded. The census highlighted the significance of Kaziranga’s wetlands, which serve as crucial habitats for migratory birds.

Supreme Court Accepts Assam's Appeal in Dhemaji Bomb Blast Case

The Supreme Court of India has accepted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State of Assam, challenging the Gauhati High Court’s August 2023 verdict that acquitted five accused, including ULFA members, convicted for the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast. The incident, which claimed 10 children and 3 women, led to life sentences in 2019. Assam's Senior Advocate Nalin Kohli argued the case, and the Supreme Court has now issued notices to the parties involved.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Congress for Boycotting Ram Mandir Inauguration

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress party for boycotting the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. He stated that the party missed a chance to mend its anti-Hindu image. Sarma accused Congress of historically opposing Hindu culture, citing Jawaharlal Nehru’s boycott of the Somnath Temple function. Congress, however, declined the invitation, stating the event was politicized by BJP/RSS for electoral gains. CM Sarma emphasized the Ram Mandir’s importance as a national milestone, highlighting Assam's historical ties to the Ramayana.

Assam Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udayamita Abhiyaan for Women Entrepreneurs

The Assam government unveiled the MukhyaMantri Mahila Udayamita Abhiyaan to empower 40 lakh women self-help group (SHG) members as rural micro-entrepreneurs with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in the first year, followed by Rs 12,500 annually for the next two years, totaling Rs 25,000. A Rs 35,000 grant over three years will also be provided to help them become 'Lakhpati Baideo'. The scheme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to create 2 crore Lakhpati Didis.

Assam Police DGP Cautions Youth Amid Rising Insurgent Tensions

Assam Police DGP G.P. Singh has warned youth against falling prey to militant recruitment amid rising tensions in areas affected by insurgent activities. Singh advised residents in these areas to return to safer zones for their well-being. The warning follows the withdrawal of Assam Police security from ULFA Chief Paresh Baruah's residence. Additionally, ULFA-I claimed a drone attack on its Myanmar camp, but the Indian Army has yet to confirm the incident.

Transport Unions Threaten Indefinite Shutdown Over 'Hit and Run' Clause in New Law

The All Assam Motor Transport Association and Assam Motor Worker Association have threatened an indefinite shutdown of commercial vehicles if the Central Government does not withdraw the "Hit and Run" clauses under the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law. The unions criticized State Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya's support for the law, which aims to address rising road accidents. While the unions had temporarily suspended their strike after reassurances from the transport department, they warned of further protests if the law is not repealed. They also questioned the minister's stance on issues like alcohol-related accidents and called for clarity on the government's position.

Assam Launches 100% Electric Bike Taxi and Delivery Service

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya launched the "Baayu ASTC App," introducing India's first 100% electric, decentralized bike taxi and delivery service. Developed in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech, a state-based start-up, this initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by 29,000 tonnes annually and save Rs 73 crore in fuel costs. The service will provide 5,000 livelihood opportunities and is supported by NITI Aayog’s 'Shoonya' campaign for zero-pollution mobility. Baayu, aligned with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), promotes eco-friendly transportation while fostering economic growth and sustainability.

February 2024

Assam to Receive Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Investment

A historic Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor project is set to transform Assam's economy. Approved by the Union Cabinet, the venture will establish a semiconductor ATMP (assembly, test, and packaging) unit in Jagiroad, spearheaded by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd. The facility, based on advanced indigenous packaging technologies, will produce 48 million units daily and serve sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom. This move positions Assam as a key player in India’s semiconductor self-reliance.

Opposition Demands Repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

The United Opposition Forum of Assam submitted a memorandum to the President, urging the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. The opposition argues that the law is unconstitutional and threatens Assam's social fabric and identity. The group warned of mass protests if the government persists with CAA implementation in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed land pattas to 11,483 beneficiaries in Lakhimpur district under Mission Basundhara 2.0, aiming to provide land rights to indigenous communities. CM Sarma highlighted the government’s commitment to fulfilling election promises, including creating 1 lakh job opportunities. He also outlined plans for Mission Basundhara 3.0, which will focus on land allotments to institutions and individuals with relaxed rules.

Assam Bans Non-Scientific Healing Practices

The Assam Assembly passed the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, banning non-scientific healing practices. The bill targets practices with ulterior motives and false claims of curing diseases. Offenders face imprisonment and fines. While some lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill's potential impact on traditional healing, CM Sarma clarified it would only target exploitative practices.

Assam Government Repeals Muslim Marriage Act, Introduces Key Reforms

The Assam Cabinet repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, making all Muslim marriage and divorce matters fall under the Special Marriages Act. District Commissioners will now handle the 94 marriage registrars, with a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh provided to registrars. The cabinet also approved the introduction of several regional languages as mediums of instruction in primary schools and declared the Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, and Gorkha communities in the Balipara Tribal Belt as protected classes. Additionally, Manipuri was approved as the associate official language in four districts, and an Assam Veterinary and Fishery University will be established by bifurcating the Assam Agriculture University.

Assam Approves Five Wildlife Conservation Projects

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved five major wildlife and infrastructure projects for Assam, including an elevated corridor near Kaziranga National Park, the Guwahati Ring Road project, and a road project connecting Assam to Bhutan. These initiatives aim to enhance wildlife conservation and connectivity in the state.

West Bengal Photographer Captures Rare Tiger Sightings at Kaziranga

Photographer Suman Das had a remarkable experience at Kaziranga National Park, spotting 23 tigers during 60 safaris this season. He also captured rare photos of a golden tiger and observed unique behaviors of the Royal Bengal tigers. He credited the cooperation of forest guide Kaku Saikia for the successful documentation of tiger behavior.

Amritpal Singh's Communication Network

Assam Police discovered a major communication network operated from within Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly run by pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, even after his arrest. This breakthrough revealed unauthorized devices like smartphones and spy cameras inside the jail. Singh's alleged connections with terrorist organizations and the ISI continue to raise concerns.

Palashbari Witchcraft Incident

The Kamrup district sessions court sentenced ten individuals to life imprisonment for burning a couple, Bishnu and Suroshi Rabha, on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident occurred in 2009, and justice was served 15 years later, with the victims' family expressing relief and calling for an end to superstition-driven violence.

Proposed Doloo Airport

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation recommended site clearance for a greenfield airport in Doloo, Cachar, amid protests and confusion over the project. The airport aims to boost connectivity in the Barak Valley.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Success

Assam became the first state to deliver over one crore Ayushman Bharat cards, ensuring healthcare benefits to millions. The initiative, under PM Modi’s leadership, is part of a nationwide health insurance program aimed at supporting low-income families.

Kaziranga National Park’s 50th Anniversary

Kaziranga, home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, celebrated its 50th anniversary as a national park. The park’s conservation efforts have been praised for increasing rhino numbers and supporting endangered species.

PM Modi’s Visit and Development Projects

On a two-day visit, PM Modi launched several infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam. These included medical facilities, roads, and sports infrastructure. He emphasized the development of the region and highlighted achievements like the increase in medical colleges and cancer treatment facilities in the Northeast.

PETA Lawsuit Against Animal Fights

PETA India filed a lawsuit in the Gauhati High Court to stop buffalo and bulbul bird fights during the Bhogali Bihu festival, citing animal cruelty. Despite a 2015 ban, these fights resumed in 2023 after the Supreme Court allowed regulated events like Jallikattu in some states.

March 2024

Assam Government Invites YouTubers for Empanelment with DIPR

The Assam government has invited YouTubers with over 100K subscribers to submit proposals for empanelment with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to enhance public engagement and communication. Proposals are due by March 22, 2024, and selected YouTubers will assist in content creation and campaign management.

Majuli's Mask-Making and Manuscript Painting Earn GI Tag

Majuli’s traditional mask-making (Mukha Shilpa) and manuscript painting have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This recognition highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage, with the crafts rooted in the socio-religious traditions of Neo-Vaishnavism introduced by Saint Sankardeva. The art forms, integral to the Sattriya culture, are practiced mainly in Majuli's Xatras and surrounding villages.

Protests Erupt in Assam Over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

On March 11, 2024, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensified across Assam, with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) burning replicas of the CAA in Guwahati and other locations. The protests are a response to the government's decision to enforce the controversial law. Various political leaders, including Dr. Bhaben Choudhury and Debabrata Saikia, criticized the law, arguing it contradicts the Assam Accord and threatens the region's culture and identity.

PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Crore in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Assam, worth over Rs 17,500 crore. These projects span sectors like health, housing, and oil & gas, including AIIMS, medical colleges, and refinery expansions. Modi also visited Kaziranga National Park and honored historical figure Veer Lachit Borphukan, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the region’s development.

PM Modi Highlights Infrastructure Growth in Assam

During his visit to Assam, PM Modi emphasized the significant infrastructure developments in the state, including the expansion of refineries, the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, and various transport projects. He also announced new housing and welfare schemes benefiting millions of Assam’s citizens, including piped water connections and land rights for indigenous people.

Elvis Ali Hazarika Completes Solo Swim Across Robben Island

Elvis Ali Hazarika made history by becoming the first Assamese to successfully complete a solo swim across Robben Island in South Africa. Battling freezing waters, heavy currents, and marine life, Elvis showcased exceptional perseverance. This achievement is a source of immense pride for Assam and serves as an inspiration to athletes worldwide.

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Semiconductor Plants in Assam and Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for three semiconductor plants in Assam and Gujarat, as part of India’s push to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem. Tata Group is leading the establishment of two plants, with a combined investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The Morigaon plant in Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, will produce 48 million chips per day, creating thousands of jobs and boosting regional development.

Assam Gains 19 GI Tags for Cultural Heritage

Assam has earned 19 prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags for traditional crafts, textiles, and agricultural products, marking a significant step in preserving its cultural heritage. These include iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, and Assam Eri Silk. This achievement, facilitated by NABARD, RO Guwahati, and GI expert Dr. Rajani Kant, enhances the recognition of Assam's craftsmanship and supports the livelihoods of nearly 100,000 artisans. The GI tags ensure protection from imitation and promote sustainable development.

Assam Government Introduces Regional Languages as Mediums of Instruction

The Assam government has announced that Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri languages will be used as Mediums of Instruction (MoI) for the Foundational Stage of education. This move aims to promote inclusivity, cultural preservation, and better learning outcomes for students from these linguistic communities. After the foundational stage, instruction will transition to a regional language.

Bhutanese King Visits Assam

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited Assam's Dhubri district on his way back to Bhutan. He received a warm welcome from local officials and BSF personnel at the Indo-Bangladesh border. His visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Bhutan, where Modi was honored with Bhutan’s highest civilian award and inaugurated a hospital funded by India.

IIT Guwahati Student Detained for Alleged ISIS Affiliation

Tauseef Ali Farooqui, a final-year Biotechnology student at IIT Guwahati, was arrested by Assam Police for allegedly joining ISIS. His arrest follows the capture of two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Dhubri, who were planning sabotage activities across India. The leaders, Haris Farooqi and Anurag Singh, were apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) in a major counter-terrorism operation.

Tuberculosis Outbreak at NIT Silchar

An outbreak of Tuberculosis (TB) has been reported at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam, affecting 11 students. The institute has implemented a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), requiring everyone on campus to wear masks to prevent further spread of the disease.

April 2024

Bangladeshi Child Reunited with Family After 3 Years

A Bangladeshi child who crossed into India by mistake in 2021 was reunited with his family after three years, thanks to the efforts of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), South Salmara Mankachar. The child had been in the care of an observation home in Boko and was handed over to the Border Guard Police of Bangladesh on April 26, 2024. This repatriation process was supported by legal counsel, border police, and officials from both countries.

Assam Polls Scheduled After Bohag Bihu, EC Rejects BJP's Request

The Election Commission has announced that Assam's Lok Sabha elections will be held in three phases: April 19, April 26, and May 7, rejecting the BJP-led government's request for polling before Bohag Bihu, the state's most important festival. This will be the first election after last year's delimitation exercise, which redrew parliamentary and assembly boundaries.

CM Sarma Responds to Chakma-Hajong Resettlement Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the controversy regarding the possible relocation of Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. He clarified that no discussions had taken place with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju or the Government of India on this matter. Sarma also confirmed that Assam would only grant Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) to a limited number of indigenous communities, specifically the Moran community.

Zubeen Garg Sparks Controversy at Bihu Event

Popular singer Zubeen Garg stirred controversy at the 66th Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan in Majuli by criticizing the reverence given to satradhikars, calling them "not divine." His remarks about Lord Krishna being just a human and his perceived arrogance sparked a strong backlash on social media. Following the backlash, Garg apologized for his comments.

NIA Arrests Naxal Operative in Assam and Jharkhand Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Binod Munda, an operative of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), during raids conducted in Assam and Jharkhand on April 24, 2024. Munda is wanted for extortion activities across several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The NIA seized several items related to PLFI activities during the raid.

Committee Formed to Assess Rehabilitation of Surrendered ULFA Cadres

In response to the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed in December 2023, the Assam government formed a committee to assess the rehabilitation of surrendered ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) cadres. The committee will evaluate the needs of these former militants, considering their age, education, and place of residence. It will also involve entrepreneurs and NGOs for rehabilitation efforts.

Supreme Court Halts Doloo Tea Estate Airport Construction

The Supreme Court of India issued an order on April 24, 2024, to halt construction activities at the Doloo tea estate in Cachar district, Assam, where a greenfield airport is proposed. The Court raised concerns over the environmental impact of clearing land for the airport before conducting a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Airports Authority of India had already been given "site clearance" for the project, but the legal challenges raised questions about the environmental assessments.

Kaziranga National Park Records Highest Visitor Footfall

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam set a record for visitor footfall in the year 2023-24, with 3.27 lakh tourists visiting the park. The park, famous for its one-horned rhinoceros and scenic landscapes, saw an increase in tourism, with significant revenue generated. The park’s additional attractions, like jungle safaris, elephant safaris, and community-led ethnic restaurants, contributed to its rising popularity.

May 2024

Wahida Begum and Son Await Transfer to Assam After Return from Pakistan

Wahida Begum and her 11-year-old son, Faiz Khan, are currently in Punjab police custody after returning to India via the Wagah-Attari border on May 29, 2024. The duo had been detained in Pakistan for over a year after being found near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border without valid documents. Their family in Assam has called for their swift transfer to Nagaon.

Over 1.98 Lakh People Affected by Floods in Assam Post-Cyclone Remal

Floods triggered by Cyclone Remal have affected over 1.98 lakh people in nine Assam districts, including Cachar, Karimganj, and Nagaon. Extensive damage to crops, infrastructure, and housing has been reported. Over 110 relief camps are in operation, and rescue operations continue, with a reported casualty and significant animal impact.

Gujarat Police Detain SBI Employee in Assam for Fraud

Gujarat Police have arrested Ashraf Ali, an SBI employee in Hajo, Assam, after he allegedly transferred Rs 1.5 lakh from a Gujarat account into his own. Investigations reveal multiple other fraudulent transfers, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Umrangso Cut Off from Assam Due to Flooded Roads

Umrangso in Dima Hasao district is isolated as heavy rains caused flooding along the road, blocking vehicle movement. The Kopili River's excess water submerged key infrastructure, and emergency teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

NIA Charges ULFA-I Leaders in 2023 Army Camp Attack

The NIA has filed charges against Paresh Baruah, head of ULFA-I, and five associates for orchestrating a 2023 grenade attack on the Kakopathar army camp in Tinsukia. The attack, which caused no injuries, is part of a broader terror plot involving recruitment and training camps.

Supreme Court Takes Cognizance of Aadhaar Denial for 27 Lakh in Assam

The Supreme Court of India has taken cognizance of a writ petition alleging the denial of Aadhaar numbers to approximately 27 lakh people in Assam, who were excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The petition claims that these individuals were deprived of Aadhaar cards despite the NRC process being completed in 2019, impacting their access to essential services and welfare schemes. The Court has issued notice in the matter.

Detainee Dies in Police Custody in Assam's Lakhimpur

The death of a detainee, Arsabh Ali, inside Khelmati Police Station in Lakhimpur has sparked outrage. Ali, suspected to be the leader of a mobile phone theft gang, reportedly fell ill and collapsed within the station, leading to his death. His family and locals allege that he was murdered by the police, demanding justice for his death.

Hazarika Criticizes Sarma Over Protection of Indigenous Identities

Upamanyu Hazarika, convener of Prabajan Virodhi Manch, has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of hypocrisy for his contradictory stance on protecting indigenous identities. While Sarma has raised concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration, Hazarika claims that his policies have supported the migrant population in Assam, undermining the protection of indigenous people’s rights.

CM Sarma Highlights Bangladeshi Infiltration Threat in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the threat posed by Bangladeshi infiltration in the state, claiming that 1.25 crore individuals are linked to Bangladeshi infiltrators. He stressed the need for swift action to prevent similar situations in other states like Jharkhand. The statement sparked a response from Rajor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, who questioned the lack of action against these alleged infiltrators.

Assam Launches DRIMS for Efficient Disaster Reporting and Aid Distribution

The Assam Government has launched the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining disaster damage reporting and the disbursement of aid. The initiative, developed in collaboration with UNICEF, will help assess and address damages caused by disasters more effectively, ensuring faster relief for affected individuals.

Ayesha Hazarika: First British-Indian of Assamese Descent in the House of Lords

Ayesha Hazarika, of Assamese origin, has made history by becoming the first British-Indian of Assamese descent to join the House of Lords. Granted a life peerage, she now sits as "Baroness Hazarika of Coatbridge." In her ceremonial introduction, she wore traditional scarlet robes, accompanied by Labour peers Lord Dubs and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws. Formerly a stand-up comedian, Hazarika served as a special adviser to Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband. On social media, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging her parents’ immigrant journey and hard work as her inspiration.

ULFA-I Endorses Assamese Film ‘Protishroti’ to Combat Drug Abuse

In an unconventional move, the insurgent group ULFA-I has called on Assamese citizens to watch the film "Protishroti," which tackles drug trafficking and addiction. Directed by Kishore Tahbildar and produced by Ratul Baruah, the film features prominent actresses Prastuti Parasor and Plabita Borthakur. ULFA-I emphasized the urgency of addressing the drug menace, citing its detrimental impact on Assam's society and youth. The group urged cinemas to screen the film for three to four weeks, highlighting its potential to inspire collective action against narcotics.

Assam’s Dr. Purnima Devi Barman Wins ‘Green Oscar’ for Conservation Work

Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, renowned for her efforts in conserving Assam's greater adjutant stork, has been awarded the 2024 Whitley Gold Award, also known as the 'Green Oscar.' Her initiative, "Stork Sisters," has empowered over 10,000 women to protect the endangered species and its wetland habitats. With a £100,000 prize, her grassroots conservation efforts were celebrated at an international ceremony. Previously a recipient of the UN Environment Champions of the Earth Award, Dr. Barman continues to lead transformative actions to protect biodiversity and promote sustainable practices.

Supreme Court Questions Assam’s Adherence to Guidelines on Encounter Investigations

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the Assam government’s compliance with PUCL guidelines in investigating alleged fake encounters. Since May 2021, over 80 individuals have reportedly been killed in encounters, with a petition filed by lawyer Arif Jwadder seeking an independent probe. Represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, the petition highlighted procedural lapses by Assam Police. The Court has requested the involvement of retired judges and police officers to review the cases and suggested Human Rights Courts under Section 30 of the Protection of Human Rights Act for better oversight.

June 2024

Bongaigaon Gaon Panchayat Secretary Murder Conspiracy Exposed

In a shocking development, the murder of Chandrakanta Das, Gaon Panchayat Secretary of Chipansila village, was plotted by his wife, Nilima Kachari, and her sister, Binima Kachari, according to the Bongaigaon Police. The crime was executed with the help of five former NDFB cadres. The arrested individuals include Jotish Daimary, Nukul Ishwari, Sagra Narzary, Manoj Kumar Basumatary, and Junel Daimary. The murder, carried out on June 26, 2024, was planned and funded by the sisters, with a 7.65 mm pistol used in the execution.

Assam Government Tightens Regulations on Doctors' Private Practice

The Assam government has issued strict guidelines prohibiting government doctors from practicing in private hospitals during duty hours. The Health and Family Welfare Department is tasked with monitoring compliance, with penalties for violations and monthly reports on inspections.

Flood Crisis in Assam Worsens as Seven Districts Battle Rising Waters

Assam continues to face severe flooding, with seven districts affected, including Dibrugarh, Kamrup, and Cachar. Urban flooding has impacted over 1,900 people in Dibrugarh alone. Relief efforts are ongoing, with dewatering pumps and drainage cleaning in place, though agriculture and infrastructure damage remain substantial.

CM Vigilance Arrests Fraudster for Forging Chief Minister’s Signature

Rakesh Singh, a fraudster involved in forging the signature of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to withdraw funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, was arrested in Kolkata. Singh, originally from Bihar, was operating across Assam, Bihar, and Karnataka. Investigations into his accomplices continue.

CM Rebukes Nalbari DC for Violating Meal Guidelines During Cabinet Meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimanded the District Commissioner of Nalbari for failing to follow instructions on providing a simple vegetarian meal during a Cabinet meeting. The menu, which included elaborate dishes, was not in line with the directives, leading to the CM’s dissatisfaction.

Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Construction Pending IIT Guwahati Approval

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that construction on the Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor will only begin after receiving clearance from IIT Guwahati. The project is set to commence within 2-3 months, pending approval, and is expected to be completed in two years.

Gauhati University Marksheets Scam Exposed

A major marksheet scam at Gauhati University has been uncovered, involving the manipulation of marks for students in exchange for money. Six cases have been identified, with one arrest already made. The police, under pressure from media and Chief Minister Sarma, are now investigating the scam comprehensively.

Assam CM Voices Concern Over Rising Crime Incidents Post Lok Sabha Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over a rise in crime incidents, which he attributed to unrest following the Lok Sabha elections. He pointed to disturbing cases of rape and mob violence in various areas, including Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, Dudhnoi, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar. Sarma stressed the need for strict police action and societal introspection. He also mentioned ongoing visits by ministers to assess and address these issues.

AERC Announces Revised Tariffs for Power Sector in Assam Effective April 2024

The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) revised power tariffs for several corporations, including APDCL, APGCL, and AEGCL. Notably, no increase in fixed or energy charges for consumers was proposed, though existing fuel charges will be merged with energy charges. The tariff for APDCL was adjusted to reflect increased power purchase costs, distribution losses, and other factors. EV charging stations also have new tariffs.

Assam Cabinet Decides to Relax Fines for Minor Traffic Violations by Two and Three-Wheelers

In a significant decision, the Assam cabinet decided not to fine minor traffic violations by two- and three-wheelers, such as lapses in pollution certificates or vehicle insurance. However, wearing helmets remains mandatory, and violations will continue to incur fines. Four violations by three-wheelers will be overlooked, with fines imposed from the fifth violation. The transport department will draft a new SOP for implementation.

Assam Government to Conduct Special Recruitment Drive for 35,000 SSA Teachers

The Assam government will conduct a special recruitment drive for 35,000 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers, offering government jobs and benefits. This decision follows legal constraints on regularizing their positions. The vacant SSA posts will be discontinued after this recruitment.

Assam CM Leads Campaign Against Drug Abuse, Destroys Narcotics Worth ₹50 Crore

On International Day Against Drug Abuse, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically destroyed narcotics worth over ₹2,100 crore to reaffirm the government's commitment to combating drug trafficking. Seized narcotics, including heroin and addictive tablets, were destroyed in Chandrapur.

Wahida Begum’s Harrowing Ordeal: From Abduction to Return to India

Wahida Begum, who was recently reunited with her family after being abducted and trafficked across borders, shared her harrowing experience. She was coerced into signing documents and withdrawing money before being forcibly transported to Guwahati and then flown out of India. She recounted the abuse and threats faced during the ordeal, which was orchestrated by a criminal gang.

Riyan Parag Makes History as First Male Cricketer from Assam in India's Senior Team

Riyan Parag becomes the first male cricketer from Assam to be selected for India’s T20 squad for the Zimbabwe tour, marking a historic milestone in Northeast Indian cricket. His family and the Assam Cricket Association express pride and support for his achievement.

Sivasagar Mob Lynches Man Over Mobile Theft Suspicion, Another Injured

A 27-year-old man was killed, and another injured after being brutally beaten by locals in Sivasagar, Assam, on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. The incident follows their alleged break-in at a residence.

Deadly Encounter at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, 2 Poachers Killed

A confrontation between forest guards and armed poachers near Saraihagi Anti-Poaching camps in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary led to the deaths of two poachers after a gunfight. Forest personnel also sustained injuries.

Kaziranga National Park’s Monsoon Survey Discovers Rare Herpetofauna

A rapid survey in Kaziranga National Park records the first sighting of the Striped Caecilian and other notable species, highlighting the park’s rich biodiversity and ongoing conservation efforts.

Ex-NRC Coordinator Alleges Irregularities in Assam NRC Update

Hitesh Dev Sarma, former NRC State Coordinator, writes to PM Modi alleging discrepancies in the NRC updating process, including the inclusion of ineligible names and financial irregularities, calling for urgent re-verification.

Assam CM Requests CBI Probe into Faizan Ahmed’s Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hand over the case of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a letter dated June 17, Sarma referred to a forensic report which revealed that Faizan had been stabbed and shot prior to his death. Sarma emphasized the need for justice, urging for a transparent investigation to ensure the perpetrators and anyone involved in concealing the crime are brought to justice.

CM Expresses Concern Over Fatal Train Collision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern over the fatal train collision involving the 13174 Down Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train near Rangapani and Chatterhat station on June 17. The incident, which resulted in eight deaths and 25 injuries, raised concerns about the safety of passengers, especially those from Assam. Sarma assured that the state government is in constant touch with the Railway Ministry to ensure passenger safety.

Sunil Gogoi's Wife Demands Justice After Body Confusion

The wife of missing BJP leader and contractor Sunil Gogoi has demanded the Assam government and state police to produce her husband, either alive or dead. This comes after the discovery of a decapitated body in Dhakuakhana, which was initially believed to be Gogoi’s. However, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma later stated that the body was likely that of another individual, Jahangir. Gogoi’s wife has expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation and seeks clarity on her husband's whereabouts.

Assam Plans Power Tariff Reduction for Consumers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a potential reduction in power tariffs for consumers using less than 300 units, set to take effect from April 1, 2025. The proposal, which could lower the tariff by ₹1 per unit, aims to provide relief to middle-class families. Sarma credited the state's successful reforms in the power sector, which have enabled electricity boards to become self-sufficient.

Sarbananda Sonowal Expresses Gratitude for Continued Ministerial Role

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing him as the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. Sonowal emphasized the achievements of the ministry under Modi’s leadership and vowed to continue working on major projects, including the Sagar Mala initiative, to strengthen the department further.

Major Breakthrough in Guwahati Railway Loan Scam

Guwahati city police have arrested seven individuals involved in a major Indian Railway Loan Scam, where a sum of ₹10 crore was embezzled by creating fake bank accounts under the names of railway employees. The operation, which allegedly involved high-ranking officials from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), manipulated salary accounts and forged documents to siphon off funds. Among those arrested was Phanindra Kumar, an NFR accounts official.

Assam Police Uncovers Cryptocurrency Scam

Assam police have uncovered a cryptocurrency scam that defrauded individuals of their money. The investigation began after Jahan Uddin filed a complaint against a fraudulent cryptocurrency agency. Two suspects, Sultan Ahmed Choudhury and Mustaquin Ahmed Laskar, were arrested, and a raid at Choudhury’s residence resulted in the seizure of ₹50 lakh, electronic devices, and a vehicle.

Documentary on Lachit Barphukan's Legacy Approved

The Assam cabinet has approved the production of a 52-episode documentary on the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan. The project, a collaboration between the Assam government and Prasar Bharati, will be aired on various channels and digital platforms, aiming to promote his legacy across India. The estimated cost of the project is ₹20 crore, to be shared equally between the two entities.

Assam Launches Nijut Moina Scheme for Empowering Girl Students

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of the Nijut Moina Scheme 2024, which aims to support girl students who passed the HSLC and HS examinations. The scheme will provide ₹10,000 for HSLC graduates and ₹12,500 for HS graduates to assist in their enrollment in colleges. A Cabinet Committee has been formed to finalize the distribution framework, with the initial payout expected within the next two months.

July 2024

Assam Signs MoU for Data-Driven Disaster Management

In a significant move, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) partnered with CivicDataLab (CDL) to leverage data technologies for disaster preparedness. Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota highlighted the initiative’s potential to position Assam as a model for data-driven governance in climate resilience.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya Sworn in as Assam's 32nd Governor

Lakshman Prasad Acharya assumed office as the 32nd Governor of Assam and Manipur, succeeding Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed Governor of Punjab. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries attended the oath ceremony in Guwahati.

Gulab Chand Kataria Bids Farewell to Assam

Departing as Assam’s Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria reflected on his 17-month tenure, emphasizing industrial growth and peaceful law and order under PM Modi’s leadership. He also stressed the need for education and housing reforms in tea garden areas.

Assam CM: Panchayat Delimitation Must Retain Current Numbers

Ahead of November's Panchayat elections, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged district commissioners to ensure the number of panchayats remains unchanged during the delimitation process. He emphasized completing the elections by December 31.

AAP Suspends Five Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities

The Aam Aadmi Party suspended five Assam leaders—Narayan Dutta Bhuyan, Brajen Kumar Handique, Anurupa Bodo, Munin Gogoi, and Chandanjyoti Phukan—for alleged anti-party activities. The suspension order is effective immediately.

Charaideo Moidam Becomes UNESCO World Heritage Site

PM Modi announced Charaideo Moidam as the 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site from India and the first from the Northeast. He lauded its historical significance as the Ahom dynasty's first capital and encouraged its inclusion in travel plans.

Ramen Deka Appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

Ramen Deka, a senior BJP leader from Assam, has been named the 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh. Born in Sualkuchi, Assam, Deka has served as a Member of Parliament from Mangaldoi and held key positions within the BJP. His extensive political experience has earned him this significant role.

In other gubernatorial changes, Santosh Gangwar is now Governor of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan heads Maharashtra, and Laxman Prasad Acharya assumes charge as Governor of Assam with additional responsibility for Manipur.

AASU Appeals for Resolution Over Tourist Vehicle Restrictions in Meghalaya

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has called for a resolution to the restriction of Assam-registered tourist vehicles in Meghalaya’s Sohra and Dawki regions. AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah urged the Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Baruah noted that the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) denied involvement in restricting vehicles and has initiated discussions with Meghalaya’s government. He also appealed to Assam residents to temporarily avoid visiting Meghalaya, citing political undercurrents in the situation.

Assam in Advanced Talks for India’s Third Defence Corridor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state is under "advanced consideration" to establish India’s third defence corridor after Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The corridor is expected to bolster domestic defence manufacturing, including aircraft, helicopters, and weaponry, promoting self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Chief Minister emphasized the potential for job creation and economic growth, envisioning Assam as a hub for high-tech manufacturing.

Charaideo Moidams Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Assam's Charaideo Moidams, the burial mounds of the Ahom Dynasty, have been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Cultural Property category. This marks the first cultural World Heritage Site from the Northeast and the third overall from Assam, following Kaziranga and Manas.

The Moidams, located in eastern Assam, are significant for their historical and spiritual importance. The site includes 90 burial mounds, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Tai-Ahom community. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to UNESCO and Prime Minister Modi for this recognition.

Search for Missing Music Director Ramen Baruah Intensifies

Search operations for Assamese music director Ramen Baruah, missing for four days, continue without any breakthrough. Baruah was last seen near the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati.

Police suggest personal distress may have contributed to his disappearance. Efforts led by SDRF and Assam Police have focused on the river and nearby areas. Singer Zubeen Garg has joined the search, but Baruah's whereabouts remain unknown.

Union Government Announces ₹500 Crore Flood Relief Package for Affected States

In response to the devastating floods in several states, including Assam, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹500 crore relief package. The funds aim to aid in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by torrential rains and landslides. Assam, which faced severe urban flooding, is set to receive a significant share of the package. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the central government for its prompt support, adding that the funds would expedite relief efforts.

Second Edition of Amrit Brikshya Andolan Launched in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the second phase of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, a flagship environmental program aimed at reforestation. The initiative involves the planting of over one crore saplings across the state. Sarma emphasized that this effort is vital to reclaiming forest land encroached upon over the years. The campaign also includes financial incentives for individuals and organizations contributing to the cause.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Mocks Congress Over Population Control

During a public address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress party, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi could serve as a “brand ambassador” for population control. Sarma argued that Congress had failed to address population growth in minority-dominated regions, leading to socio-economic challenges in states like Assam. The comment drew sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who labeled it as divisive rhetoric.

New Industrial Parks Approved in Assam

The Assam cabinet approved the establishment of three new industrial parks in Tingkhong, Tamulpur, and Karimganj. These parks aim to boost local employment and attract investment to the region. Sarma highlighted that the parks would cater to small and medium enterprises and play a key role in Assam’s industrial development. The decision comes alongside similar initiatives in Nagaland and Sikkim, reflecting the Northeast's growing focus on industrialization.

Assam Tightens Laws to Combat Child Marriage

In a significant move, the Assam cabinet repealed outdated marriage laws to introduce stricter measures against child marriage. The updated legislation includes harsher penalties for violations and expanded safeguards for child brides. Sarma described child marriage as a "social evil" that undermines the state’s development and pledged rigorous enforcement of the new laws.

Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives

The 15904 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express derailed near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, leaving several passengers injured and at least three dead. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the tragedy and confirmed that special teams had been dispatched to assist affected families from Assam. Rescue operations were completed swiftly, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assuring a detailed investigation into the accident.

Pravin Togadia Supports Himanta Biswa Sarma on Demographic Issues

Hindu leader Dr. Pravin Togadia endorsed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statements on the state’s demographic challenges. Togadia highlighted the growing concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on Assam’s cultural and economic landscape. He called for stricter implementation of laws to curb the issue.

Selective Enforcement of CAA Sparks Debate in Assam

Veteran scholar Dr. Hiren Gohain expressed concern over the selective non-enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam. He alleged that political motives were influencing the application of legal provisions under the CAA. Gohain emphasized the need for fair and unbiased implementation of the law to address long-standing concerns of the Assamese population.

Assam Border Police Receives New Guidelines on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Special Director General of Police (Border) in Assam has received directives regarding the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Under the new guidelines, individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities who entered India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan before December 31, 2014, are eligible for Indian citizenship. Border police have been instructed not to forward cases of such individuals to the Foreigners Tribunals but to encourage them to apply for citizenship via the online portal. However, individuals entering Assam after December 31, 2014, will still be forwarded to the Foreigners Tribunal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Assam CM of Support Amid Flood Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Centre's full support as the state faces a severe flood situation due to heavy rains. Shah confirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working tirelessly to provide relief and carry out rescue operations. The floods have affected over 24 lakh people in 30 districts, with large areas of farmland inundated and numerous relief camps established.

Update on Dhakuakhana Murder Case: Missing Contractor Sunil Gogoi Found Alive

In a significant development, the missing contractor Sunil Gogoi, linked to the Dhakuakhana murder case, has been confirmed alive, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjukta Parashar. Gogoi, who was previously reported as missing, is now the prime suspect in the murder of Jahangir Hussain. The Lakhimpur police have intensified efforts to apprehend Gogoi, offering a reward for information leading to his capture.

Assam’s Riyan Parag Debuts for Team India in T20 Series Against Zimbabwe

Assam’s own Riyan Parag made his debut for Team India in the ongoing T20 series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Parag's emotional debut was highlighted by his father, Parag Das, presenting him with the Indian cap, a moment facilitated by India's head coach VVS Laxman. Parag's performance in IPL 2024, where he scored 573 runs, earned him a place in the squad, and he expressed his long-held dream of representing India.

Assam Vigilance Cell Uncovers Criminal Network Involving Forged Signatures for Relief Fund Fraud

The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has uncovered an extensive criminal network after the arrest of Rakesh Singh from Kolkata, who attempted to forge the signature of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to withdraw funds from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Further investigation revealed that Singh was involved in creating fake bank accounts used by cyber criminals to launder black money, leading to his custody for further questioning.

Teacher Killed by Student in Sivasagar Coaching Institute: Motive Unclear

An 11th-grade student in Sivasagar has been arrested for fatally stabbing a teacher at the Sai Vikash coaching institute. The student attacked teacher Rajesh Babu with a knife during a class, and the teacher later died from the injuries. The motive for the attack remains unclear, with some suggesting that the student may have been under mental stress. The incident has raised concerns about the pressures faced by students in the state.

Gharial Sighting in Kaziranga Sparks Hope for Species Reintroduction

In a remarkable discovery, a lone female gharial has been sighted in the Brahmaputra River within Kaziranga National Park, marking a rare sighting in the region since the 1950s. Wildlife officials are now exploring the possibility of reintroducing gharials to the area, with plans to bring them from Uttar Pradesh's Kukrail breeding center. The presence of the gharial and other species highlights the park’s potential for biodiversity restoration.

Kaziranga Authorities Deploy Drones for Wildlife Monitoring Amid Flood Crisis

As floodwaters recede in Kaziranga National Park, authorities have deployed drones to monitor the movement of wildlife, especially as animals head towards the Karbi Hills. The park has been severely affected by flooding, with several forest camps still submerged and many animals rescued or lost during the crisis. The authorities are also regulating vehicle movement to ensure the safety of wildlife within the park.

Assam Struggles with Tiger Attacks as Forest Department Pursues Elusive Animal

In Assam's Nagaon district, the state forest department is on high alert following multiple tiger attacks in recent days. A tiger in Jengani village remains elusive despite efforts to capture it. The most recent attack occurred when the tiger injured a local man, Atabur Rahman. Authorities are continuing their search while working to tranquilize the animal and ensure public safety.

August 2024

BJP Faces Criticism Over Assam Assembly's Decision on Jumma Prayers Break

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to end a two-hour break for Muslim MLAs to offer Jumma prayers has sparked backlash from key BJP allies, including JD(U) and LJP. JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi condemned the move as an "interference in religious matters," asserting that religious freedom is protected by the Constitution. LJP’s Raju Tiwari echoed similar concerns, warning against actions that could divide communities. Sarma defended the decision, stating it was a unanimous call by both Hindu and Muslim MLAs to enhance productivity. The decision comes amid growing political tension, including recent controversies involving Bihar allies and the Modi government's policies.

Tragic Fire Claims Elderly Couple’s Life in Bongaigaon

An elderly couple, Dulal Bhattacharya and his wife Koushalya, tragically died in a devastating fire at Bashbari market in Bongaigaon, Assam. The fire, which started while the couple was asleep at their tea stall, destroyed three shops and caused substantial damage. Authorities suspect a cylinder blast in a nearby shop to be the cause. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, but the couple perished in the blaze.

Assam Government Orders Inspection of 15th Finance Commission Projects

In response to allegations of financial irregularities in Morigaon, Assam, the state government has instructed district commissioners to inspect schemes funded under the 15th Finance Commission. The order, issued by Principal Secretary Dr. JB Ekka, mandates verification of schemes from 2021-22 to 2023-24 following concerns raised by Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar. The move aims to ensure transparency and proper implementation of projects.

Assam Vows to Eradicate Child Marriages by 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged to eliminate child marriages in the state by 2026. During an assembly session, Sarma outlined strict provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to tackle the issue, with severe penalties for offenders. The move is part of the state’s efforts to combat child marriage, a significant social issue in Assam.

Assam Passes Landmark Heritage Protection Bill

The Assam Legislative Assembly has passed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at preserving the state’s cultural heritage. The Bill introduces "Heritage Belt and Block" zones around historical landmarks, restricting land sales within a 5-kilometer radius to residents with at least three generations of history in the area. The legislation is a step toward safeguarding Assam’s cultural identity, particularly its mandirs, naamghars, and satras.

Gaurav Gogoi Opposes Vedanta's Oil Project in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised alarm over Vedanta’s proposed oil and gas exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the endangered Hoolock Gibbon. In a letter to the Union Environment Minister, Gogoi expressed concerns about the potential environmental damage the project could cause, including deforestation and pollution. The sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem faces increasing threats from development activities, and Gogoi is calling for a reconsideration of the project.

Assam Repeals 89-Year-Old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Law

The Assam State Assembly has passed the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, abolishing the 1935 Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. The new bill aims to modernize Muslim marriage registration, preventing child marriages and eliminating the traditional "Qazi" system. While the government argues the reforms will ensure better regulation, opposition parties like AIUDF criticize the full repeal, suggesting amendments to the existing law instead. The bill seeks to address issues of underage marriages and non-compliance in the current registration system.

Assam Signs MoU with Visva-Bharati University for Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair

The Government of Assam has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal, to establish the Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair. This initiative aims to promote the study and research of Srimanta Sankaradeva and his Bhakti Movement beyond Assam and India. The Chair will encourage scholars to explore his life, teachings, and the wider implications of the Bhakti Movement, facilitating research projects, doctoral and post-doctoral work, and organizing seminars, conferences, and lectures globally.

Forest Guard Killed by Royal Bengal Tiger in Orang National Park

A tragic incident occurred in Assam’s Orang National Park when forest guard Dhanmoni Deka was attacked and dragged away by a Royal Bengal Tiger during a routine foot patrol. The attack took place around 5 pm, and his body was found late the next night near the Kheroni Camp, around three kilometers from the site of the attack. The incident has left Deka's hometown in Dipila’s Hatimara area in mourning.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Rebukes Mamata Banerjee's "Assam Will Burn" Remarks

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent statement threatening unrest in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized her for using divisive language. Banerjee had warned that unrest in Bengal would affect neighboring states like Assam, Bihar, and Delhi. Sarma called out Banerjee on social media, urging her not to incite violence with such language, which he said was not befitting her.

Opposition Files Police Complaint Against CM Sarma for Inciting Communal Discord

The United Opposition Forum in Assam has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting religious and ethnic tension in the state. The complaint mentions several controversial statements made by Sarma, including remarks targeting a specific religious community, which the opposition claims have contributed to communal violence and unrest. The opposition has demanded legal action against the CM for his inflammatory comments.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces White Paper on Demographic Changes in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the release of a white paper in 2025 to address the shifting demographic patterns in Assam. He pointed out that the paper would highlight changes in religious populations in various regions of the state and how communal harmony is being maintained. Sarma emphasized that the government’s focus is on preserving peace and preventing migration between villages, with special attention to areas like Dhing, where no members of the Kachari community currently reside.

CM Sarma Clarifies No Comprehensive UCC, Focus on Child Marriage and Women’s Rights

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the state government is not pursuing a comprehensive Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Instead, Sarma emphasized that the state’s focus is on specific reforms aimed at curbing child marriage, empowering women, and safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities. This includes the mandatory registration of marriages and divorces, along with upcoming legislation to address polygamy, ensuring the state upholds its commitment to women’s rights and societal harmony.

Jamaat-e-Islami Rebuffs Terrorism Claims, Seeks Better Ties with India

Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, has denied accusations linking the party to terrorism and separatist groups like ULFA-I. Rahman criticized the propaganda against Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, emphasizing the party’s commitment to peace. He also expressed a desire to improve relations with India, seeking mutual respect and cooperation despite past tensions. Rahman also condemned a recent demonstration at the Indian Visa Application Center in Dhaka, calling the contradictory demands of protesters, such as asking for visas while labeling Indians as agents, illogical.

Assam Restores Biometrics for Over 9 Lakh Residents

In a major relief for 9,35,682 residents, Assam’s government has announced the unlocking of their Aadhaar biometrics, which had been frozen due to discrepancies in the NRC process. The decision restores access to vital services like scholarships and ration cards. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the challenges faced by residents, particularly in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sivasagar, and emphasized the importance of this move in resolving bureaucratic issues.

Tragic Accident in Arunachal Pradesh Claims Lives of 3 Army Personnel

Three army personnel from the 19 Grenadiers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The soldiers were returning from a training exercise when the accident occurred. Four others were injured, two critically, and were airlifted for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Raises Concerns About Assam's Changing Demographics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned of demographic changes threatening the state’s indigenous population. Sarma pointed out the migration of communities due to cultural practices and tensions, emphasizing that his fight is not about politics but protecting indigenous rights. He acknowledged the threat to his safety for taking such a stand.

Congress Demands White Paper on Crimes Against Women in Assam

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called for a white paper on crimes against women in the state after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted a rise in such incidents. APCC condemned the BJP government for failing to ensure women’s safety and criticized the Assam Women’s Commission for inaction. The party also presented alarming crime statistics, highlighting Assam’s high rates of crimes against women compared to national averages.

Sarma Asserts No Hindu Migration from Bangladesh to Assam Amid Border Tensions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that Hindus are not crossing into Assam from Bangladesh despite rising tensions between the two countries. Sarma pointed out that over the past month, no cases have been reported of Hindus infiltrating into Assam, whereas 35 Bangladeshi Muslims have been arrested for attempting to cross the border. His comments followed the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur railway station on Friday night. Sarma emphasized that accusations against Hindus for border issues were a misconception, stating that Hindus in Bangladesh are seeking protection and security from their government rather than attempting to migrate. He also explained that Bangladeshi Muslims who are attempting to cross into India are heading towards other states such as Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, using Assam merely as a transit point.

Protests Erupt in Dhing Over Minor Girl’s Rape, Security Tightened

Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district is witnessing intense protests after a minor girl was brutally raped on Thursday. The victim, who was returning from tuition, was left in a state of shock and without any clothing in the woods after the assault. Local residents found her and alerted the police, who rushed her to a medical facility. In response to the incident, the Dhing Regional Students’ Union has called for a shutdown of the town until all the perpetrators are arrested. The police have apprehended two suspects and are conducting interrogations. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, and local authorities have deployed additional security forces to maintain order in the area.

Assam Cabinet Approves Muslim Marriage Registration Bill, New Law Targets Child Marriage

The Assam Cabinet has approved the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024, which marks a significant change in how Muslim marriages will be registered in the state. Under the new bill, the government, rather than religious leaders (Qazis), will handle the registration of Muslim marriages. Moreover, the bill also criminalizes child marriage, declaring such unions illegal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the Cabinet’s approval on social media, stressing that the law would help streamline the registration process and protect minors from early marriages. Additionally, Sarma had earlier hinted at new legislation aimed at addressing issues such as Love Jihad and the inter-religious transfer of land.

Shekhar Bordoloi Nears Completion of "Project 5 Peaks" in Ladakh

Assam mountaineer Shekhar Bordoloi is close to completing his ambitious “Project 5 Peaks,” which involves summiting five major peaks in Ladakh. Bordoloi recently reached the summit of Dzo Jongo West (6,280m), marking the successful completion of the first two phases of his expedition. He continues to push forward, with his next target being Chakula Kangri (6,543m), which he plans to summit on August 22, 2024. Despite facing challenging weather conditions, Bordoloi has already conquered Dzo Jongo East (6,220m) and Kang Yatse 1. His expedition has garnered widespread attention for his resilience, skill, and spiritual connection with the mountains. Bordoloi’s journey symbolizes his determination and the challenges faced by mountaineers at such high altitudes.

Assam to Protect Heritage Sites by Restricting Land Sale in Surrounding Areas

The Assam government is taking measures to protect heritage sites by regulating land transactions in their vicinity. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a 5-kilometer radius around heritage structures, such as ancient temples or Namghars (community prayer halls), which are at least 250 years old, will be declared as a protected area. Within this zone, land transactions will only be allowed between families who have resided there for three generations or more. This move is part of a broader effort to preserve Assam's cultural heritage, and the government has already identified three such sites—Barpeta, Borduwa, and Majuli. The new regulation will be incorporated into the Assam Land Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, with the aim of maintaining the integrity and legacy of Assam’s historical landmarks.

Massive Protests Against Smart Meters in Assam, Residents Demand Action

On August 21, 2024, widespread protests against the installation of smart meters took place across Assam. The protests were sparked by the malfunctioning of the meters and the subsequent high electricity bills. In Demow, Sivasagar, a massive demonstration was organized by local student unions and residents, demanding that the government halt the installation of the devices and address the billing issues within seven days. In Hailakandi, a rice mill owner expressed shock after receiving a bill of Rs 5,62,409, which was far higher than the usual amount before the smart meter was installed. Similar protests erupted in other areas such as Kaliabor and Kampur, where residents voiced their dissatisfaction with the new technology and the discrepancies in electricity billing. The situation led to the deployment of police and paramilitary forces to prevent unrest, and eventually, the electricity department officials apologized and promised to resolve the issues.

Assam Government Contemplates Blocking USTM Graduates from Government Jobs

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the Assam government may prevent students from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) from applying for government jobs in Assam. Sarma’s statement came amid growing tensions between the state and the university. He accused USTM of attempting to undermine Assam's educational institutions, particularly Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), by constructing a medical college with questionable resources. Sarma further mentioned that the state government is exploring legal measures to ensure that USTM graduates are not eligible for government jobs unless they pass additional exams. This move is part of the ongoing conflict between the Assam government and USTM, with Sarma emphasizing that Assamese students should not study at the university due to its focus on profits rather than quality education.

Rising HIV Infections in Jorhat Linked to Drug Abuse; Awareness Program Underway

Jorhat district in Assam has witnessed a concerning rise in HIV infections, particularly in the Assam-Nagaland border and tea garden areas. The shocking revelation was made by Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Pankaj Borah, who attributed the increase to widespread drug abuse. A recent survey revealed that 77 children in children's homes have been placed under observation, with 13 testing positive for HIV.

“We are conducting various awareness programs to educate the youth about HIV prevention,” said ADC Borah. He highlighted that a significant portion of the infections is due to drug use, particularly in specific areas of the district. In response, a 60-day awareness campaign has been launched to address the issue, focusing on educating the youth. An event was organized at Nakachari College by the Assam State AIDS Control Society and the Jorhat District Health Society to promote preventive measures against HIV.

Assam Advances Towards Green Energy with New CNG Stations

In a bid to promote cleaner energy alternatives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated five new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Guwahati. These stations will enhance the operability of CNG-run vehicles and contribute to reducing pollution levels in the city. The new stations are located in Ulubari, Sonapur, Lalmati, Kahilipara, and Azara, increasing the total number of CNG stations in Guwahati to seven.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the state government is working to transition the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) city network to clean energy, with plans for more CNG and electric buses. Additionally, the government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG from 14.5% to 5% to promote its use and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Kokrajhar-Chirang Forest Operation Leads to Surrender of Militant Group

In a significant security operation, Assam Police successfully intercepted a budding militant group in the Kokrajhar-Chirang forest area. The group, consisting of 20 young individuals, had been in the process of forming a new militant faction over the past few months. After negotiations, the group surrendered their weapons, which included automatic rifles, single-shot rifles, pistols, grenades, and ammunition. Assam DGP GP Singh commended the police for their efforts in securing peace in the region.

Renowned Artist Chandra Kamal Gogoi Passes Away at 78

Chandra Kamal Gogoi, a distinguished artist and descendent of the legendary Ahom hero Lachit Borphukan, passed away at the age of 78 due to age-related illness. Gogoi was known for his remarkable talent in fine arts and his contributions to the arts community in Assam. He founded Kala Niketan, a fine arts school in Lakhimpur, and designed postal stamps for the Department of Posts. Gogoi was honored with the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award in 2022 for his lifelong dedication to the arts.

Sunil Gogoi, Missing Dhakuakhana Contractor, Fled to Another State

Assam Police have traced the missing Dhakuakhana contractor, Sunil Gogoi, who is suspected in the June murder of Jahangir Hussain. According to Assam DGP GP Singh, Gogoi has fled to another state and is evading arrest. Despite frequent changes in his mobile number, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is actively pursuing his capture. A reward has been announced for information leading to his whereabouts.

CM Sarma Defends Comments on USTM; Accuses Conspiracy to Undermine Assam's Education

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his earlier comments about the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), alleging that the institution's construction contributed to severe flooding in Guwahati. Sarma claimed that USTM's construction of buildings on hills near Guwahati had led to waterlogging in the city. He questioned the geographical factors contributing to the floods and alleged a conspiracy to undermine the education system in Assam. In response, USTM refuted the claims, stating that its campus accounts for only a small portion of the water that flows into Jorabat and emphasizing its green initiatives, including water harvesting and solar power generation. USTM has also highlighted that all construction on its campus was carried out with the necessary permissions from the Meghalaya government.

Differently-abled Man Allegedly Murdered by Parents in Assam’s Karimganj

A 32-year-old differently-abled man, Sohail Ahmed, was allegedly tortured and murdered by his parents in Purahuria village, Karimganj. The victim's body was found floating in a nearby pond, with video footage emerging of the crime. Local police have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Angry Mob Attacks Hostel After Student's Death in Tinsukia, Assam

An angry mob caused widespread damage at a hostel in Tinsukia’s Udoipur village after a class 10 student, Gamrin Makat, was found dead, allegedly by suicide. The family suspects foul play, as the body was discovered with its hands and feet tied. The police have launched an investigation, and the school has been sealed for further inquiry. Several student organizations are demanding justice for the deceased.