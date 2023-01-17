Assam: Flames Engulf Several Shops In Lanka

Residents of Assam’s Lanka woke up to raging flames early on Tuesday morning that engulfed several business establishments.

According to reports, as many as four businesses were burnt to ashes in a major fire that broke out today in Lanka town of Assam’s Hojai district.

The incident took place at Islambasti. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and were able to bring the flames under control with help from the locals.

Officials informed that they are estimating damages to property worth around Rs 12 lakhs, which included important documents.

Meanwhile, no loss of lives or injuries has been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but investigation in underway, they added.

Earlier on January 15, a major fire broke out at a residential property in Guwahati’s Lokhra area causing damages worth lakhs.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the rented house of Archana Terangpi. Flames engulfed everything in the house and burnt them down to ashes.