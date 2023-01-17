Assam: Flames Engulf Several Shops In Lanka

Residents of Assam’s Lanka woke up to raging flames early on Tuesday morning that engulfed several business establishments.
According to reports, as many as four businesses were burnt to ashes in a major fire that broke out today in Lanka town of Assam’s Hojai district.
The incident took place at Islambasti. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and were able to bring the flames under control with help from the locals.
Officials informed that they are estimating damages to property worth around Rs 12 lakhs, which included important documents.
Meanwhile, no loss of lives or injuries has been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but investigation in underway, they added.
Earlier on January 15, a major fire broke out at a residential property in Guwahati’s Lokhra area causing damages worth lakhs.
According to reports, the fire broke out at the rented house of Archana Terangpi. Flames engulfed everything in the house and burnt them down to ashes.
Following the incident, a cylinder explosion was also reported by locals, as a result of the fire. Meanwhile, it came to the fore that the incident took place at a time when no one was at home.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they were able to douse the fire after much struggles.
Officials present at the spot informed that they suspect an electrical short circuit to be the reason behind the fire outbreak.
Damages to property were estimated to be in lakhs, the officials had further said.
It may be noted that a tense situation prevailed following several cylinder explosions resulting from a fire breakout at a house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area earlier this week.
The incident was reported from a house in Jotia. The residence where the fire broke out is located near a petrol pump, adding to the tension.