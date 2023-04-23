Assam: Hojai SDO Provides Relief Materials To People Affected By Storm

Hojai sub-division officer (SDO) in Assam Lachit Kumar Das on Sunday visited a shelter camp in Doboka to provide relief materials as aid to those affected by the storm.

As per reports, several people who were evicted due to illegal encroachment are being housed there and after strong winds wreaked havoc in the region, the SDO today reached the shelter camp.

While at the camp, the SDO Lachit Kumar Das also assured the people that the government will provide lands to them as he distributed aid to the people lodged there.

Elsewhere, district authorities in Tinsukia district’s Doom Dooma also went to check on the damages caused due to the storm in several parts of the region.

Authorities distributed relief materials there to those affected by the strong winds as several parts of the state witnessed storms.

Earlier this month, over 50 children at a temporary shelter home in Assam’s Doboka fell seriously ill on April 19.

As per initial reports, the children who are residents of the shelter home suddenly fell sick. Symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, headache and nausea were seen among those who reported illness.

According to information received, all of the children who fell ill are aged between 1.5 years to 6 years. Emergency services were called in after the symptoms began to show.

As many as four ambulances rushed to the spot and carried the children to a nearby hospital. They were taken to hospital under the supervision of All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) Hojai district unit.

Meanwhile, the exact cause as to how so many children suddenly fell ill, has not come to the fore yet. Though, it is being thought that the intense heat conditions coupled with the fact that the shelter homes are made out of tarpaulin which traps heat, could have led to their illness.

A doctor at the hospital speaking to us said, “Around 50 children have been admitted here and most of them are showing symptoms of cough, cold and fever. Some of them also have measles. We are taking care of them and have given them the necessary medications.”