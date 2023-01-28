Assam: One Dead, 5 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into Ditch

One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a vehicle carrying a wedding party fell into a ditch in at Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district.

The incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday when the wedding party was en route Kathiatoli from Kaki.

Sources said that the vehicle bearing registration number 'AS 01EY 5695' lost control and fell into a 25-feet gorge after skidding off road. While one of the passengers died on the spot, five others sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Madhurjya Bordoloi.

Following the incident, the injured were safely pulled out of the wrecked vehicle and were rushed to a hospital in Hojai for medical attention.

In another incident, a middle-aged man was killed after being accidently crushed by a truck at Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Saturday morning.

According to information, the deceased, who was the handyman of the truck, was crushed while he fixing a mechanical issue underneath the truck.

Unfortunately, the truck suddenly started moving as the handbrakes were off, crushing him to death.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body.

On Thursday amid Saraswati Puja festivities and Republic Day celebrations, a tragic accident occurred in Dhubri district wherein two school girls lost their lives and five others sustained grievous injuries.

Sources said that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in collided with a truck and two motorcycles that were parked on the side of the road, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

Soon after the incident, alert locals sprung into action and were able to recover the injured persons from the damaged vehicle.

While the deceased were identified as Nirmali Rai (16) and Shivangi Rai (14), the injured individuals were identified as Riyan Hussain, Jahidul Haque, Riya Saha, Jennifer Hussain and Moidul Islam.