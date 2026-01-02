Hojai Forest Land Reclaimed: Massive Eviction Drive Starts in Doboka

The administration has launched a massive eviction drive from today in the Jamuna-Moudanga reserved forest area of Doboka, Hojai district, aiming to clear over 6,000 bighas of land that had been illegally occupied for years.

Advertisment

According to officials, around 1,250 families had encroached on this protected forest land, and the operation involves more than 50 bulldozers. Security has been tightened with a large deployment of police and CRPF personnel at the site.

Many residents have already vacated their homes voluntarily, dismantling structures and leaving the forest land behind. The drive is being closely monitored by M.K. Yadava, Special Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, along with the Hojai District Commissioner, police officials, and senior administrative officers.

While the administration has stressed that the eviction is necessary to protect the reserved forest, some groups have raised concerns over the timing, saying that holding the drive on a Friday may hurt religious sentiments.

Local organisations and community leaders have urged the government to ensure speedy resettlement for those displaced, while also protecting the rights of children and students affected by the eviction.

Also Read: Jamuna–Moudanga Forest Eviction Puts Doboka Villagers on Edge Ahead of Jan 2 Drive