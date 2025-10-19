“Just Give Us Two Months”: Doboka Farmers Plead Amid Forest Evictions

“Just give us two months,” pleaded the residents of Doboka in Hojai district, as the state government prepares a massive eviction drive targeting encroachments in the Jamuna-Moudanga Reserved Forest. The Forest Department has already issued notices to 1,258 families, many of whom have lived on this land for decades.

The eviction notices have plunged families into anxiety and uncertainty. While many understand the government’s intent to reclaim forest areas, they urge authorities to allow them to harvest their standing paddy crops before being displaced.

“Thousands of acres of paddy have been cultivated here. We request the authorities not to destroy the crops before eviction. After harvesting, we will vacate the land voluntarily,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another local described the emotional toll: “We are deeply terrorized. Tears flow daily. Agriculture is our only livelihood, our only way to survive. We request the Chief Minister to grant us at least two months to harvest our crops. We are not against the eviction drive, but without this time, we face ruin.”

Many residents have lived on this forest land for over 40 years. “Evicting us now, while the paddy is partially grown, will lead to chaos. This year’s crop yield is good. We are hopeful the authorities will allow us two more months,” said another affected resident.

Images from Doboka show anxious families tending their crops, aware that the coming weeks may determine their survival.

The Forest Department has assured that the eviction process will proceed smoothly. However, residents hope their plea for harvesting their crops will be considered to prevent unnecessary loss of livelihood.

This eviction drive marks a significant step in Assam’s ongoing efforts to protect and restore reserved forest areas, but it also underscores the human cost: decades of settlement, hard-earned crops, and lives built on agriculture hanging in the balance.

