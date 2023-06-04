Lat Mandal Among 5 Held on Charges of Land Fraud in Assam’s Hojai

Assam Police apprehended one Lat Mandal along with four land brokers on charges of land fraud in Hojai district on Sunday.
It is alleged that the brokers had sold six bighas of land located at Golaghatia Basti in Hojai with the help of Lat Mandal by forging documents, sources said.
The lat mandal has been identified as Jugal Bora while the four brokers have been identified as Sadhan Chouhan, Krishna Das, Maniram Sahu and Jagarnath Roy.
Meanwhile, land brokers and other lat mandals gheraoed the police station at night over the incident.
The police, on the other hand, have refrained from commenting anything on the matter to the media.
Last month, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal on bribery charges in Kamrup district. The arrested Lat Mandal was identified as Utpal Kemprai posted at Hajo Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup district.
According to the vigilance cell, Kemprai was caught while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for processing of transfer of land.