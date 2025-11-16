“Homes Demolished During BJP Rule Will Be Restored Under Congress”: Rakibul Hussain

Amid ongoing debates over eviction drives in Nagarbera, senior Congress leader and MP Rakibul Hussain defended his party’s record on land and housing allocation, while blaming the BJP government for previous displacements.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain said that homes demolished and land seized during BJP’s tenure would be restored under Congress rule.

When asked why these people were not given land titles during Congress’s 15-year governance, Hussain appeared momentarily evasive.

He stated, “It’s difficult to comment on the exact conditions people were in back then.”

Hussain further pointed out that the Congress government had indeed provided land pattas to many individuals during Tarun Gogoi’s administration, though some attempts to highlight these efforts are now being ignored by certain groups.

He emphasized that the decision to allocate houses and land to those displaced was taken by the Congress high command.

The MP visited Shimlitola in Goalpara East constituency yesterday to lay the foundation for a development project.

