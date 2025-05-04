‘Hot Chillies and Beatings’: Bordumsa Cops Accused of Inhuman Torture

A deeply disturbing case of alleged police brutality in Bordumsa, Doomdooma (Assam) has triggered widespread public outrage after a young man was reportedly tortured in police custody, leading to his hospitalization in critical condition.

The victim, Sanjeev Moran from Mohong village, was allegedly called to Bordumsa Police Station on Saturday — a day after an altercation with police personnel while he was on his way to vote in the Panchayat elections. Upon his arrival, Moran was reportedly subjected to brutal physical assault and inhumane treatment, including being force-fed hot chillies.

Locals have accused Officer-in-Charge Biswajit Saharia, Second Officer (SI) Jayanta Kalita, and (SI) Rajib Deka of leading the assault. Following the incident, police constables Bishal Jyoti Basudev Boro, Baiti Das, and Rajib Deka were also placed under suspension.

Public anger has been mounting in the region, with residents condemning what they describe as a gross abuse of power. A protest is planned, with locals set to gherao the Bordumsa Police Station demanding justice for Moran.

In response to the incident, Assam DGP has taken swift action. The Officer-in-Charge and other implicated personnel have been suspended and closed to Orderly Room (OR) duties. The Assam Police, via its official social media handles, confirmed the disciplinary measures and added that a high-level enquiry has been ordered. The Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, has been tasked with completing the investigation within 48 hours.

