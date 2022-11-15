Hrithik Roshan Arrives in Assam for ‘Fighter’ Movie Shoot

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived in Assam’s Tezpur to shoot for his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’.

He along with his team of shooters has already arrived at a military air base in Salonibari.

According to sources, the movie will be shot on a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet.

The shooting of the movie will start from November 18.

Two other lead stars, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also join Hrithik at the site for shooting of the film.

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

'Fighter' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.