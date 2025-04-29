HS 2025 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 9 AM

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on X that the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2025 results will be declared tomorrow, April 30, at 9:00 AM. The results will cover the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

According to the minister, a total of 3,02,420 students appeared in the HS examinations this year across all streams. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to issue an official notification shortly.

A separate notification by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) stated that the results will be available in the form of a Results Gazette (PDF) containing the Roll Numbers of passed candidates.

Students can download their digital mark sheets from 9:00 AM onwards through designated websites or the “Upolobdha” Android mobile app, available on Google Play Store. The app also provides options to view and download mark sheets and contains additional student-related features. To access the digital mark sheets, students must enter their Roll Number and Registration Number (without the year).

The date for the distribution of hard copies of the Certificate-cum-Mark Sheet for successful candidates will be announced later. Failed candidates and those under certain subject categories will not receive hard copies automatically but can apply separately to the Board office if required.

Furthermore, students seeking rechecking of answer scripts or wishing to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated papers may apply online through the ASSEB (erstwhile AHSEC) website https://ahsec.assam.gov.in. The rechecking portal will be activated two days after the declaration of results.