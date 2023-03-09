HSLC 2023: 9 Students Expelled During Exam at Laharighat

A total of nine candidates have been expelled during the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination at Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The incident occurred at the Laharighat Higher Secondary School on Thursday.

The expelled students include eight female students and one male student. The students have been expelled for using unethical means while appearing the social science paper.

The expelled students are Samima Aktara, Mehima Begum, Kasima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Tara Banu, Sahil Alom, Mousumi Begum, Ruptaz Jahan and Martuja Begum.

In another such incident, two HSLC candidates were expelled from the S. Ali Higher Secondary School at Sukchar in South Salmara Mankachar district. The candidates were expelled for using immoral means while appearing the exam.

Meanwhile, the examinations for Social Science subject were conducted under strict vigilance and tight security arrangements at the JR Higher Secondary School centre at Ganirgram in Cachar district on Thursday.

Reportedly, metal detectors were used to check the candidates before entering the exam hall. Several malpractices were reported from the examination centre on the first and second day of the HSLC exam.

Notably, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) had announced that all the 760 students of the JR Higher Secondary School centre will have to re-appear for the English subject, in the Compartmental examination, 2023 to be held in due course.

The direction came after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took cognizance of the incidents of cheating and paper leaks and asked SEBA to take action against the examination centres where paper leak incidents are taking place.