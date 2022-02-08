Huge Cache of Animal Parts Seized Near Assam-Arunachal Border

In a joint operation, officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the forest department seized a huge cache of animal parts of a Royal Bengal tiger near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Tuesday.

Three persons including two from Arunachal Pradesh were held in connection with the case. The arrested trio has been identified as Prabin Doley, Alor Yungcha and Tape Yungcha.

The three persons were heading to Assam from the neighbouring state while they were intercepted at Banderdawa area.

Investigation is underway to nab others involved in the crime.

Earlier today, a person suspected for being allegedly involved in poaching a rhino has been arrested by the Sarupathar police in Golaghat.

The arrested poacher has been identified as Uttam Khaklari who has been suspected to be the gunman in the rhino poaching that took place in Kaziranga’s Kohora in January.