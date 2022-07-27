Huge Quantity Of Illegal Timber Seized In Assam's Barpeta

A huge quantity of illegal timber worth several lakhs of rupees was seized from Baghbor area in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The seizure was made by a team of Assam forest department led by Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Kumar on Tuesday during a raid at seven illegal sawmills at Baghbor Chapori.

"The forest department has been continuously launching operations against illegal sawmills," said Jitendra Kumar, DFO of the Goalpara division.

"We received information that there are around 7-10 illegal sawmills running in this area and based on that input, we launched the operation. During the operation, we seized many timbers. Our operation will be going on," he added.