“I Will Forever Cherish These Days”: Devashish Sharma’s Heartfelt Farewell to Morigaon

In a heartfelt farewell speech, Morigaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sharma addressed the people of the district for the final time on Sunday, as he prepares to take charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon. Sharma, who served in Morigaon for nearly three years, is set to assume his new responsibilities as the Nagaon DC.

During his farewell speech, Sharma expressed deep gratitude to the people of Morigaon for their support and affection throughout his tenure.

“This is my last speech before you as the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon. On this day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you. Over the past three years, I have learned many things and received immense love and goodwill from you all. I don't have much to say today. I honestly don’t know how much I’ve been able to do for you, but the love and respect I have received will always remain unforgettable. If at any point I have made a mistake or spoken a harsh word to anyone, I sincerely request you not to take it personally. I would be truly happy to return to Morigaon someday - not as a DC, but as a friend. These days will always hold a special place in my heart,” Sharma said in an emotional address.

Following his transfer, Anamika Tiwari has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon.

