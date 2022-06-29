IAF Airlifts Over 500 Tons of Relief Materials to Flood Affected Areas of Assam & Meghalaya

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it airlifted a total of 517 tons of relief material across various flood affected regions of Assam and Meghalaya over the past six days.

“Relief Operations by IAF continue unabated day and night. Over the past six days, a total of 517 Tons of relief material has been airlifted across various flood affected regions of Assam and Meghalaya,” IAF said in a tweet.

According to IAF officials, it has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions till now and dropped 700 tons of load in the last five days for Assam floods, ANI reported.

Also Read: Assam: Rebel Sena MLAs Contributes Rs. 51Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Earlier, the Indian Air Force deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, five people died due to floods in Assam in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 139, according to official data.

According to the flood reporting and information management system (FRIMS) under the government of Assam, which releases daily flood reports, as many as 24,92,913 people still remain affected by floods in the state.

The report added that a total of 85,673.62 hectares of crop area has been affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, 2,389 villages in 72 revenue circles in 28 districts of the state are still reeling from the effects of flooding even as the situation has improved over the last few days.

According to the report, the Beki river at Road Bridge, the Kopili river at Dharamtul, and the Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat are flowing above danger levels, however, no rivers in the state are currently flowing above the highest flood level.